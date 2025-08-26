The 7 most dog friendly state in America
Here are the seven states in the U.S. where dogs and their owners are most welcome, from parks to restaurants
Tuesday, August 26 marks International Dog Day, but which states are best for dog owners?
Enter Dogster, which analyzed all 50 states across five key categories to find the most dog-friendly ones. It scored each state on the availability of pet-friendly accommodations, recreational spots like restaurants, parks, and activities that allow dogs, as well as the number of veterinary clinics, groomers, and training schools. The rankings also took into account large pet retailers like PetSmart and Petco, plus dog-friendly events.
#7: Colorado
John P Kelly / Getty Images
With more than 8,000 dog-friendly hotels and rentals, Colorado makes it easy to plan a getaway with your pet. The state is especially appealing to outdoorsy owners, offering endless trails, parks, and even gondola rides where dogs are welcome. Cities like Denver and Colorado Springs also have plenty of restaurants and cafés where dogs can join.
#6: Georgia
PetePattavina / Getty Images
Georgia ranks high thanks to its mix of accommodations and dog-friendly restaurants — more than 2,000 in total. Popular spots like Savannah and Tybee Island are particularly welcoming, offering walking tours, river excursions, and even ghost hunts where pets can tag along.
#5: New York
ozgurdonmaz / Getty Images
Though many think only of New York City, the state as a whole is dog-friendly. With more than 13,000 pet-ready accommodations and hundreds of activities, New York offers everything from Central Park strolls to upstate hiking trails.
#4: North Carolina
Malcolm MacGregor / Getty Images
North Carolina earns its spot with a strong mix of dog-friendly restaurants, outdoor recreation, and fun events. The state offers more than 13,000 pet-ready rentals, plus thousands of cafés where dogs can tag along for a meal. Beaches, vineyards, and hiking trails make it a great destination.
#3: Texas
Laura Olivas / Getty Images
Texas has more than 20,000 dog-friendly accommodations and 6,000-plus parks, eateries, and activities where dogs are welcome. Owners can bring their pets antiquing, to jazz concerts, or even on ghost tours.
#2: California
The Open Road Images / Getty Images
California has extensive pet-friendly offerings, boasting more than 24,000 places to stay. From beaches and botanical gardens to whale watching tours and ballgames, dogs are welcome in a huge range of settings.
#1: Florida
Florida claims the top spot as the nation’s most dog-friendly state with more than 32,000 accommodations and 8,000-plus parks, restaurants, and activities that are dog-friendly. Beaches and events like the popular Bark on the Ark dog cruise make Florida especially appealing for dog owners.
meaghanbrowning / Getty Images