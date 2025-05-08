Quartz covers the biggest companies and the people who drive them, along with everything you need to know about business, technology and innovation, money and markets, leadership, and lifestyle.
Quartz readers are business leaders and the next generation of business leaders.
Our productsEmails
Our emails are made to shine in your inbox, with something fresh every morning, afternoon, and weekend.Quartz Membership
Quartz members get unlimited access to our journalism, bonus newsletters, and moreQuartz Creative
We make best-in-class digital content, experiences, and products for brands that want more than media.
Social Media
Connect with us on your platform of choice, and get our view of the world in your feed.
Get in touch
We’re eager to hear from you. See below for contact information specific to your needs.
- Quartz membership program
You can find information about our membership program here. If you still have questions, email [email protected].
- Contacting the Quartz Staff
Tap or click any byline on Quartz for that writer’s email address, social media accounts, and latest stories.
- Quartz Creative and our media kit
View the Quartz Creative showcase site here, and get in touch with us about advertising opportunities at [email protected]. For further information see g-omedia.com.
- If you’re having trouble with our products
Please report bugs and other technical issues you may experience with any of Quartz’s products to [email protected]. We’ll address the issue as soon as we can.
- Press inquiries
For media and broadcast inquiries, speaker requests, and press passes to Quartz events, please contact [email protected].
- Licensing and republication
To license Quartz articles for republication in print or digital formats, contact our official partner, Wright’s Media about available usages, license fees, and award seal artwork at [email protected]. Please note that Wright’s Media is the only authorized company that we’ve partnered with for Quartz Media brand materials. For more information, please click here.
- RSS feeds
Here’s our RSS feed of all stories published on QZ.com.
- Mailing address
Quartz has staff throughout the world, but our headquarters are in New York City. Our mailing address is 1290 Avenue of the Americas, 6th Floor, New York, NY 10104.