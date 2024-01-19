Airlines

1 sentence got Spirit Airlines stock back in the air

It's not exactly good news, but it's definitely less bad than before

By
Melvin Backman
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
A Spirit Airlines plane in the air.
Photo: Daniel Slim/AFP via Getty Images (Getty Images)

The low-price carrier Spirit Airlines is in trouble after a federal judge blocked its merger with JetBlue Airlines for antitrust reasons. It’s not profitable. Its onetime prospective corporate sibling is leaving it hanging out to dry on the question of appealing the merger blockage.

Suggested Reading

Project Stargate, Apple's 'fork in the road,' TikTok buyers, and quantum computing: Tech news roundup
Bitcoin's coming boom, Trump's stock and meme coin sink, and Netflix hits $1,000: Markets news roundup
A Costco strike, Elon Musk's DOGE, more Netflix price hikes, and the next Ozempic: Business news roundup
How Nike’s new CEO plans to revive the struggling sportswear giant

Suggested Reading

Project Stargate, Apple's 'fork in the road,' TikTok buyers, and quantum computing: Tech news roundup
Bitcoin's coming boom, Trump's stock and meme coin sink, and Netflix hits $1,000: Markets news roundup
A Costco strike, Elon Musk's DOGE, more Netflix price hikes, and the next Ozempic: Business news roundup
How Nike’s new CEO plans to revive the struggling sportswear giant

Spirit Airlines stock lost almost half its value on Tuesday, the day the merger was blocked, and kept sliding on Wednesday and Thursday. It has a bunch of debt coming due next year.

Advertisement

Related Content

Spirit Airlines is in trouble after the JetBlue deal was grounded
Spirit Airlines stock lost almost half its value after a judge blocked JetBlue from buying it

Related Content

Spirit Airlines is in trouble after the JetBlue deal was grounded
Spirit Airlines stock lost almost half its value after a judge blocked JetBlue from buying it

So why did its stock price close up 17% Friday?

In an update to investors, a single sentence did a bunch to lift investor expectations: “Adjusted operating margin guidance for the fourth quarter 2023 is positively revised 450 basis points from negative 15 to 19 percent to negative 12 to 13 percent.”

Advertisement

Huh?

In plain-speak, that means it’s losing slightly less money than it expected. The Christmas and New Year’s travel season was good to Spirit — “strong” is the word the company used — and jet fuel became a little cheaper. That means the company is confident in telling the market it won’t be losing quite as much money as it previously thought it would in the fourth quarter.

Advertisement

That’s not great news, but at this point anything that’s not bad news sounds pretty good.