How Trump’s tariffs could make your iPhone cost $3,500
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

The 10 best cities to live in America, according to U.S. News

About
Real Estate

The 10 best cities to live in America, according to U.S. News

Check out which cities scored the highest marks on U.S. News and World Report's ranking

By
Ben Kesslen
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Start Slideshow
Start Slideshow
Image for article titled The 10 best cities to live in America, according to U.S. News
Photo: Streeter Lecka / Staff (Getty Images)

If you’re looking to move to a new city but aren’t sure where to go, U.S News and World Report has once again released its top 10 places to live in the United States.

Advertisement

In ranking 150 major cities in total, U.S. News looked at everything from housing to the local job market. It then weighted the data with input from a survey of Americans regarding what matters most about where they choose to live.

“Rising concerns about career prospects, housing affordability and increased cost of goods and services are reflected in this year’s rankings,” said Erika Giovanetti of U.S. News in a press release. “While quality of life remains the top priority for many Americans, a city’s value and job market are becoming increasingly important for those looking for a place to live.”

Continue reading to see which 10 cities made the list:

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

2 / 12

#10: Boulder, Colorado

#10: Boulder, Colorado

Image for article titled The 10 best cities to live in America, according to U.S. News
Photo: Doug Pensinger / Staff (Getty Images)
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

3 / 12

#9: Austin, Texas

#9: Austin, Texas

Image for article titled The 10 best cities to live in America, according to U.S. News
Photo: Brandon Bell / Staff (Getty Images)
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

4 / 12

#8: Virginia Beach, Virginia

#8: Virginia Beach, Virginia

Image for article titled The 10 best cities to live in America, according to U.S. News
Photo: Patrick McDermott / Stringer (Getty Images)
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

5 / 12

#7: Huntsville, Alabama

#7: Huntsville, Alabama

Image for article titled The 10 best cities to live in America, according to U.S. News
Photo: Mike Mulholland / Stringer (Getty Images)
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

6 / 12

#6: Raleigh, North Carolina

#6: Raleigh, North Carolina

Image for article titled The 10 best cities to live in America, according to U.S. News
Photo: Streeter Lecka / Staff (Getty Images)
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

7 / 12

#5: Charlotte, North Carolina

#5: Charlotte, North Carolina

Image for article titled The 10 best cities to live in America, according to U.S. News
Photo: Streeter Lecka / Staff (Getty Images)
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

8 / 12

#4: Greenville, South Carolina

#4: Greenville, South Carolina

Image for article titled The 10 best cities to live in America, according to U.S. News
Photo: S. Badz / Stringer (Getty Images)
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

9 / 12

#3: Colorado Springs, Colorado

#3: Colorado Springs, Colorado

Image for article titled The 10 best cities to live in America, according to U.S. News
Photo: Marc Piscotty / Stringer (Getty Images)
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

10 / 12

#2: Boise, Idaho

#2: Boise, Idaho

Image for article titled The 10 best cities to live in America, according to U.S. News
Photo: Alex Goodlett / Stringer (Getty Images)
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

11 / 12

#1: Naples, Florida

#1: Naples, Florida

Image for article titled The 10 best cities to live in America, according to U.S. News
Photo: Joe Raedle / Staff (Getty Images)
Advertisement

12 / 12