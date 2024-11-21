Amazon takes creative control of the James Bond movie franchise
The 10 cities with the most billionaires on Earth

Lifestyle

The 10 cities with the most billionaires on Earth

The total net worth of the global billionaire class increased by 9% last year, to a record-breaking $12.1 trillion

By
Madeline Fitzgerald
Image for article titled The 10 cities with the most billionaires on Earth
Photo: Alexander Spatari (iStock by Getty Images)

The global economy remained sluggish last year for most people, struggling with inflation and cost-of-living crises. For one demographic, however, financial success remains as attainable as ever: the number of billionaires in the world increased again in 2023.

The total net worth of the global billionaire class increased by 9% to a record-breaking $12.1 trillion last year, according to Altrata’s 2024 Billionaire Census. At the same time, the number of billionaires increased by 4% to 3,323 individuals.

And while there have been several reports this year indicating that billionaires are leaving their traditional strongholds in the face of political instability and changing laws, the Altrata report indicates that much of the world’s ultra-high net worth population remains in exactly the same places. Twenty-eight percent of the global billionaire population resides in just 15 cities, all of which were included in Altrata’s previous rankings of cities that are home to the ultra-wealthy.

Among the regions seeing growth in their ultra-high net worth populations are India – where there was a 16% increase in billionaires – and North America, where there was a 9.9% increase.

“North America was home to 1,111 billionaires in 2023, a third of the global billionaire population,” the Altrata report read. The continent had “the fastest growth of any region and raised its global share to 33.4%. The combined wealth of the billionaire class surged by 15.7% to just over $5 trillion, more than the annual GDP of Germany, the world’s third-largest economy.”

While American cities featured the most heavily in Altrata’s rankings of the ten cities with the most billionaires, Asia was the continent that was most heavily represented – with five cities in the top ten.

Continue reading to learn which cities have the largest billionaire populations.

10. Mumbai, India

Image for article titled The 10 cities with the most billionaires on Earth
Photo: Darren Robb (iStock by Getty Images)

Mumbai had a population of 40 billionaires in 2023.

9. Shenzhen, China

Image for article titled The 10 cities with the most billionaires on Earth
Photo: Liao Xun (iStock by Getty Images)

Shenzhen had a population of 41 billionaires in 2023.

8. Singapore

Image for article titled The 10 cities with the most billionaires on Earth
Photo: Andrey Denisyuk (iStock by Getty Images)

Singapore had a population of 58 billionaires in 2023.

7. Beijing, China

Image for article titled The 10 cities with the most billionaires on Earth
Photo: Ian Cui Yi (iStock by Getty Images)

Beijing had a population of 60 billionaires in 2023.

6. Los Angeles, USA

Image for article titled The 10 cities with the most billionaires on Earth
Photo: Paul Mounce (iStock by Getty Images)

Los Angeles had a population of 62 billionaires in 2023.

5. Moscow, Russia

Image for article titled The 10 cities with the most billionaires on Earth
Photo: Grant Faint (iStock by Getty Images)

Moscow had a population of 77 billionaires in 2023.

4. London, United Kingdom

Image for article titled The 10 cities with the most billionaires on Earth
Photo: Alexander Spatari (iStock by Getty Images)

London had a population of 78 billionaires in 2023.

3. San Francisco, USA

Image for article titled The 10 cities with the most billionaires on Earth
Photo: Steve Proehl (iStock by Getty Images)

San Francisco had a population of 87 billionaires in 2023.

2. Hong Kong

Image for article titled The 10 cities with the most billionaires on Earth
Photo: DuKai photographer (iStock by Getty Images)

Hong Kong had a population of 107 billionaires in 2023.

1. New York City, USA

Image for article titled The 10 cities with the most billionaires on Earth
Photo: Alexander Spatari (iStock by Getty Images)

New York City had a population of 144 billionaires in 2023.

