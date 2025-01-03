How Trump’s tariffs could make your iPhone cost $3,500
10 best countries for retirement, ranked

Travel

If you’ve spent decades living and working in the United States, your retirement years bring the opportunity to move abroad

Madeline Fitzgerald
Photo: Alexander Spatari (iStock by Getty Images)

Choosing where to retire is an important decision. After a lifetime of hard work and saving, you deserve to have the security of knowing that you’re settling in a location that offers financial security, a high quality of life, and exciting activities.

Retirement is also a time of life that allows you to go on new adventures, unencumbered by the practical restrictions of your working years. If you’ve spent decades living and working in the United States, for example, your retirement years bring with them the opportunity to move abroad.

If you’ve ever dreamed of retiring to a new country, International Living recently released their 34th Annual Global Retirement Index. The report uses criteria, including cost of living, healthcare, visa and residency requirements, housing, climate, to determine which countries will offer the best quality of life for American retirees. International Living also interviews Americans who chose to move abroad, to get a sense of the day-to-day lives of retired expats.

“We rely on the informed judgment and real-world experience of in-country expats,” Jennifer Stevens, the executive editor of International Living, wrote in the preface to this year’s report.

“They live in the countries they’re an expert in. And they’ve been there long enough to get under the skin of their host nation and provide us with a real understanding of what it’s like to live there.”

Continue reading to learn more about the best places in the world to retire in, according to International Living.

10. Thailand

Photo: Tuul & Bruno Morandi (iStock by Getty Images)

Thailand is the 10th best country for American retirees. The southeast Asian country received high marks for its tropical climate, low cost of living, and high-quality healthcare.

9. Italy

Photo: Marco Bottigelli (iStock by Getty Images)

Italy is the ninth best country for American retirees. The low cost of living, high quality healthcare, and rich cultural heritage contributed to the Mediterranean country’s high ranking.

8. Greece

Photo: Nick Brundle Photography (iStock by Getty Images)

Greece is the eighth best country for American retirees. The birthplace of democracy received high marks for its affordability, stunning environment, and its ample activities available to retirees.

7. Malaysia

Photo: Tuul & Bruno Morandi (iStock by Getty Images)

Malaysia is the seventh best country for American retirees. The southeast Asian country’s affordability, rich history, and high quality healthcare all contributed to its high rankings.

6. Spain

Photo: Dark_Eni (iStock by Getty Images)

Spain is the sixth best country for American retirees. The Mediterranean country received high marks for beautiful nature, lively culture, and low cost of living.

5. France

Photo: Alexander Spatari (iStock by Getty Images)

France is the fifth best country for American retirees. The country’s high quality healthcare, famed cultural activities, and beautiful nature all contributed to its high rankings.

4. Mexico

Photo: Thomas Barwick (iStock by Getty Images)

Mexico is the fourth best country for American retirees. Our southern neighbor received high marks for its high quality healthcare, diverse lifestyles, and low cost of living.

3. Costa Rica

Photo: Jordan Siemens (iStock by Getty Images)

Costa Rica is the third best country for American retirees. The Central American country received high marks for its low cost of living, high quality healthcare, and famous tropical environment.

2. Portugal

Photo: Gabriel Mello (iStock by Getty Images)

Portugal is the second best country for American retirees. Excellent weather, affordable living, and a rich cultural heritage all contributed to Portugal’s high rankings.

1. Panama

Photo: Pavel Tochinsky (iStock by Getty Images)

Panama was voted the best country for American retirees, by International Living. The Central American country’s low cost of living, vibrant culture, and diverse natural environment all contributed to its high rankings. Panama’s Pensionado Program also makes it easy for retirees to gain visas – removing one of the major hurdles of moving abroad.

