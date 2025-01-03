Choosing where to retire is an important decision. After a lifetime of hard work and saving, you deserve to have the security of knowing that you’re settling in a location that offers financial security, a high quality of life, and exciting activities.

Retirement is also a time of life that allows you to go on new adventures, unencumbered by the practical restrictions of your working years. If you’ve spent decades living and working in the United States, for example, your retirement years bring with them the opportunity to move abroad.

If you’ve ever dreamed of retiring to a new country, International Living recently released their 34th Annual Global Retirement Index. The report uses criteria, including cost of living, healthcare, visa and residency requirements, housing, climate, to determine which countries will offer the best quality of life for American retirees. International Living also interviews Americans who chose to move abroad, to get a sense of the day-to-day lives of retired expats.

“We rely on the informed judgment and real-world experience of in-country expats,” Jennifer Stevens, the executive editor of International Living, wrote in the preface to this year’s report.

“They live in the countries they’re an expert in. And they’ve been there long enough to get under the skin of their host nation and provide us with a real understanding of what it’s like to live there.”

Continue reading to learn more about the best places in the world to retire in, according to International Living.