How Trump’s tariffs could make your iPhone cost $3,500
2024 was a banner year for CEO pay, which seems to have no limit and set new records

By
Ben Kesslen
Photo: RapidEye (Getty Images)

It’s no secret that CEO pay is out of control. A 2024 study from the Economic Policy Institute found that it’s risen an astronomical 1,085% since 1978, compared to a paltry 24% rise in typical workers’ pay.

In 2023, CEOs were paid on average 290 times more than a typical worker, a stark contrast to 1965, when CEOs received about 21 times more than their average employee.

On Monday, the Wall Street Journal released its annual list of the highest-paid executives. It reported a record-breaking year for CEOs, half of whom made $17.1 million or more in 2024, up $1.3 million from the year before.

Continue reading to see the 10 highest-paid CEOs in 2024.

#10: Greg Peters — Netflix

Photo: Bloomberg / Contributor (Getty Images)

Netflix (NFLX) co-CEO Greg Peters netted $60.27 million last year, a 50% boost from 2023.

#9: David Simon — Simon Property Group

Photo: Bloomberg / Contributor (Getty Images)

David Simon, CEO of the real estate investment trust Simon Property Group (SPG), took home $61.39 million last year, a 294% increase from the year before.

#8: Ted Sarandos — Netflix

Photo: Gilbert Flores / Contributor (Getty Images)

Netflix’s other co-CEO Ted Sarandos took home $61.92 million in 2024, up 24% from 2023.

#7: Scott Nuttall — KKR

Photo: Thomas Koehler / Contributor (Getty Images)

Scott Nuttall, co-CEO of the investment firm KKR (KKR), took home $64.20 million last year, up 36% from 2024.

#6: David Gitlin — Carrier Global

Photo: Bloomberg / Contributor (Getty Images)

David Gitlin, CEO of HVAC company Carrier Global (CARR), made $65.73 million last year, up 271% from the year before.

#5: Joseph Bae — KKR

Photo: Bloomberg / Contributor (Getty Images)

Joseph Bae, the other co-CEO of KKR, made $73.09 million, up 49% from 2023.

#4: Tim Cook — Apple

Photo: Jamie Squire / Staff (Getty Images)

Apple (AAPL) CEO Tim Cook took home $74.61 million in 2024, up 18% from 2023.

#3: Stephen Schwarzman — Blackstone

Photo: Michael Ostuni / Contributor (Getty Images)

Blackstone (BX) CEO Stephen Schwarzman made $84.03 million last year, down 30% from 2023.

#2: H. Lawrence Culp Jr. — General Electric

Photo: JIM WATSON / Contributor (Getty Images)

GE’s chief executive, H. Lawrence Culp Jr., made $88.95 million last year, up 505% from 2023.

#1: Rick Smith — Axon Enterprise

Photo: MANDEL NGAN / Contributor (Getty Images)

Rick Smith, CEO of TASER-maker Axon Enterprise (AXON), made $164.53 million last year, up more than 999%.

