The 10 most popular cars on Consumer Reports

There’s something to be said for wanting to stand out from the crowd, but we can’t pretend everyone wants to be different. Especially when it comes to something as expensive as a car, most people just want something that works, doesn’t break, keeps them safe and is generally comfortable on their way from point A to point B. And that’s OK!

With a few notable exceptions, there’s nothing wrong with depending on the wisdom of the crowd. Popular things are often popular for a reason. Recently, our friends at Consumer Reports released a list of the most-searched vehicles on its site. It’s definitely crossover-heavy, but if you’re trying to decide what new car to buy — or just want validation that the car you’re thinking of buying is a good choice — let’s take a look at what made Consumer Reports’ top 10.