Autos

The 10 most popular cars on Consumer Reports

Consumer Reports put together a list of the most-searched cars on its site

By
Collin Woodard / Jalopnik
Subaru Outback
Photo: Subaru

There’s something to be said for wanting to stand out from the crowd, but we can’t pretend everyone wants to be different. Especially when it comes to something as expensive as a car, most people just want something that works, doesn’t break, keeps them safe and is generally comfortable on their way from point A to point B. And that’s OK!

With a few notable exceptions, there’s nothing wrong with depending on the wisdom of the crowd. Popular things are often popular for a reason. Recently, our friends at Consumer Reports released a list of the most-searched vehicles on its site. It’s definitely crossover-heavy, but if you’re trying to decide what new car to buy — or just want validation that the car you’re thinking of buying is a good choice — let’s take a look at what made Consumer Reports’ top 10.

Hyundai Tucson

Hyundai Tucson

Hyundai Tucson
Photo: Hyundai

Hyundai’s only entry on this list is the Tucson, a compact crossover that we thought had pretty polarizing styling, but if it’s the tenth most-searched vehicle on Consumer Reports, maybe fewer people are turned off by its looks than we assumed. There’s nothing specifically wrong with the regular Tucson, but CR recommends going for the hybrid version if you can afford it because it’s both quicker and quieter than the gas Tucson while also getting significantly better gas mileage.

Mazda CX-5

Mazda CX-5

Mazda CX-5
Photo: Mazda

When you’re talking about a list of the most-searched vehicles on a consumer-focused site, you aren’t going to see many enthusiast options. The Mazda CX-5 may be a crossover, but it’s nice to see that people are considering the fun-to-drive option over competitors that are much more mundane. Even if you just want a car that gets you safely from point A to point B, you’ll probably still enjoy the CX-5's comfortable ride and inviting interior.

Toyota Camry

Toyota Camry

Toyota Camry
Photo: Toyota

The Toyota Camry has been refreshed for the 2025 model year and ended up being a much more fun-to-drive car despite going all-in on hybrid powertrains. Still, that hasn’t stopped the 2024 model from being the eighth most-searched vehicle on Consumer Reports. It’s also the only sedan to crack into the top 10.

Ford Escape

Ford Escape

Ford Edge
Photo: Ford

So far, the vehicles on this list make a lot of sense. They’re well-reviewed, pretty reliable and easy for CR to recommend. The Ford Escape, however, is a little trickier. It’s still considered competitive, but CR strongly recommends skipping the base version for a higher-end trim that’s more reliable. Apparently, the turbo three-cylinder that powers the base model just isn’t ready for prime time just yet.

Toyota Highlander

Toyota Highlander

Toyota Highlander
Photo: Toyota

Sadly, no minivans made the top 10, but we’re not exactly surprised. SUVs are still far more popular, and if there’s one three-row crossover that people love buying instead, it’s the Toyota Highlander. It’s comfortable and generally spacious, although the third row is pretty small. Then again, if you want a larger third row, Toyota will happily sell you a Grand Highlander.

Subaru Outback

Subaru Outback

Subaru Outback
Photo: Subaru

If there’s one thing Americans like even less than minivans, it’s station wagons. Enthusiasts may love them, but the general public very much does not. Unless you give it a little lift, all-wheel-drive and a Subaru badge, that is. Against all odds, not only did the Outback make this list, but it’s also apparently searched more than the Toyota Camry.

Subaru Crosstrek

Subaru Crosstrek

Subaru Crosstrek
Photo: Subaru

The Subaru Forester is now a direct competitor with the Toyota RAV4 and Honda CR-V, but if you want something to scratch that SG Forester itch, the Subaru Crosstrek is a pretty darn good substitute. You get the benefits of owning a hatchback, a little extra ground clearance, all-wheel drive and a comfortable ride. Just be sure to spring for the more powerful engine if you’re worried the base engine might be too slow.

Toyota RAV4

Toyota RAV4

Toyota RAV4
Photo: Toyota

Considering how popular compact crossovers are with people searching Consumer Reports, as well as how popular the Toyota RAV4 is, we’re a little surprised it isn’t number one. Maybe that’s because it’s getting old? If you can get your hands on one, the hybrid and plug-in hybrid are the ones to have, but good luck finding a deal on one.

Honda CR-V

Honda CR-V

Honda CR-V
Photo: Honda

Well, it hadn’t been on the list yet, so you had to know it was coming eventually. The recently redesigned Honda CR-V takes everything that made the last one great and builds on it. It might not be the quickest or most fuel-efficient vehicle in its class, but it just does a lot of little things well. There’s a reason Consumer Reports gave it an overall score of 85 compared to the 75 it gave the Toyota RAV4.

Subaru Forester

Subaru Forester

Subaru Forester
Photo: Subaru

Honda and Toyota may make the cars you immediately think of when someone says “compact crossover,” but, apparently, the CR crowd has a thing for Subarus. Specifically, the Subaru Forester. Pretty much everything just works, and despite all-wheel drive coming standard, it still gets some of the best fuel economy in the segment. With an overall score of 88, CR also likes it a little better than the CR-V.

