10 of the most popular streaming series of 2025 so far
From breakout hits to returning favorites, here are the TV shows everyone's streaming so far this year
The streaming world is arguably as vibrant as ever, with new shows, new platforms, and more eyeballs. Yet hits aren’t just accidental. A show earns its place through streams, chatter, and chart domination. 2025 has already delivered breakout sensations and triumphant returns alike.
Streaming is no longer just a way to watch TV. It’s a cultural arena where stories collide, fandoms mobilize, and buzz spreads faster than ever. Awards and prestige matter less than chart climbs, algorithmic pushes, and viral momentum.
Here are the 10 series people are watching this year.
Sirens rules Netflix’s English Top 10
Sirens repeatedly grabbed the No. 1 spot on Netflix’s English TV charts in 90+ countries. Its blend of satire, cult vibes, and family drama continues to resonate globally.
Squid Game season 3 breaks global viewership records
The third season of Squid Game hit 106.3 million global views in two weeks and climbed to No. 1 on Netflix’s non‑English charts. It's proof that brand loyalty still pays in views.
Adolescence rides the Netflix algorithm
Adolescence has surged on Netflix’s “Most Popular English TV” list, hitting No. 2 and accumulating over 124 million views in its opening run. Its storytelling is landing across demographics.
The Pitt anchors Max’s prestige slate
On IMDb’s year‑to‑date list, The Pitt ranks among the top five for 2025. It’s becoming Max’s go‑to series for serious drama and ensemble storytelling.
The Last of Us season 2 dominates the public conversation
HBO’s The Last of Us season 2 continues to fiercely dominate charts and water‑cooler talk. The emotional weight and narrative ambition of this series keep it in the conversation.
Andor season 2 proves Disney+ can still surprise
Series critics often cite Andor among the best of 2025, especially for taking risks with tone and structure. Its second season pushes the sci‑fi spy genre in smart directions.
Alien: Earth reboots a franchise with critical respect
Alien: Earth earned an 89 percent Rotten Tomatoes debut, giving it the third highest in the Alien franchise. It shows sci‑fi horror can still land in prestige spaces.
Chief of War gives Apple TV a cultural flagship
Jason Momoa’s Chief of War opens with a 93 percent Rotten Tomatoes rating, according to Tech Radar. Early reviews highlight its cinematic scope and Momoa’s commanding performance, positioning it as Apple TV’s flagship historical epic of 2025.
Secrets We Keep cracks Netflix’s Top 10 and stays
The Danish thriller Secrets We Keep held No. 1 on Netflix’s non‑English chart for two weeks and has now racked up millions of views. Its tense storytelling and nuanced performances are attracting both critical acclaim and mass appeal.
When Life Gives You Tangerines earns critical love
Netflix picked up When Life Gives You Tangerines, a sweeping Korean romantic dramedy, and it’s gaining praise in year‑end coverage. Great storytelling knows no borders and continues to reach viewers everywhere.