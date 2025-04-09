From coffee to cars, 10 products that will cost more thanks to tariffs

Automobile prices can be a pain point during a trade war. Robert Shoffner, the executive director of Golden Gate University’s Ageno School of Business, said tariffs on vehicles and automotive parts from China, Mexico, and Canada could encourage more domestic production — but would cause short-term sticker shock.

“Keep in mind: The tariff is imposed each time a part crosses the U.S. border, which in some cases for (an) automotive, is up to six times. Car cost in the short-term may increase by as much as $12,000,” Shoffner said.