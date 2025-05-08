The 10 states where people live the longest
Where you live can have a major impact on your longevity
Living a longer life is a goal on many people's minds, and while supplements and fitness routines often take center stage, one key factor is commonly overlooked: where you live. The typical life expectancy can vary widely from state to state, making your home address more influential than you might think.
Using data from the National Vital Statistics System, Caring.com ranked the states with the highest average annual life expectancies from birth.
#10: California — 78.3 years old
#9: Vermont — 78.4 years old
TIE — #7: Rhode Island — 78.5 years old
TIE — #7: New Hampshire — 78.5 years old
#6: Minnesota — 78.8 years old
TIE — #4: New York — 79 years old
TIE — #4: New Jersey — 79 years old
#3: Connecticut — 79.2 years old
#2: Massachusetts — 79.6 years old
#1: Hawaii — 79.9 years old
