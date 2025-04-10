Uber riders leave wild things behind. Here are 10 of the wildest — including a sticky bra

In This Story
For the forgetful, that feeling of dread when you realize you can’t find your wallet is almost indescribable. And when you remember that you probably left it in your last Uber (UBER-5.56%) ride, the panic really sets in.
According to the ninth-annual Uber Lost and Found index, phones, keys, and wallets were the most commonly forgotten items. In fact, according to the index, 1.3 million phones were left in Ubers last year.
The most forgetful city was New York City. And maybe you were thinking about your coming Halloween party while in the back of a car, because the day when the most items were forgotten was October 26.
But sometimes it’s not enough to forget your car keys. No, the most forgetful among us (this writer) can really find ways to up your game — last year, someone left their pet turtle behind.
“From wayward mannequin heads to live lobsters, Uber riders have left behind some truly unforgettable items this year,” said Camiel Irving, vice president of operations and the general manager of mobility for the U.S. and Canada at Uber.
But don’t fret, because Irving said being reunited with your lost items is a quick and painless process through the Uber app.
According to Uber, here are the 10 most unusual items left behind.
- Mannequin head with human hair
- Viking drinking horn
- Ghostbusters ghost trap
- Chainsaw
- Breast milk
- Fine china
- A turtle
- A urinal
- A club promoter’s sign that read, “Annie’s married”
- A sticky bra
We’ll drink to that — in a not-left-behind Viking horn!