Uber riders leave wild things behind. Here are 10 of the wildest — including a sticky bra

In This Story UBER -5.56%

For the forgetful, that feeling of dread when you realize you can’t find your wallet is almost indescribable. And when you remember that you probably left it in your last Uber (UBER-5.56% ) ride, the panic really sets in.

How Trump’s tariffs could make your iPhone cost $3,500 CC Share Subtitles Off

English view video How Trump’s tariffs could make your iPhone cost $3,500

How Trump’s tariffs could make your iPhone cost $3,500 CC Share Subtitles Off

English How Trump’s tariffs could make your iPhone cost $3,500

According to the ninth-annual Uber Lost and Found index, phones, keys, and wallets were the most commonly forgotten items. In fact, according to the index, 1.3 million phones were left in Ubers last year.

Advertisement

The most forgetful city was New York City. And maybe you were thinking about your coming Halloween party while in the back of a car, because the day when the most items were forgotten was October 26.

Advertisement

But sometimes it’s not enough to forget your car keys. No, the most forgetful among us (this writer) can really find ways to up your game — last year, someone left their pet turtle behind.

Advertisement

“From wayward mannequin heads to live lobsters, Uber riders have left behind some truly unforgettable items this year,” said Camiel Irving, vice president of operations and the general manager of mobility for the U.S. and Canada at Uber.

But don’t fret, because Irving said being reunited with your lost items is a quick and painless process through the Uber app.

Advertisement

According to Uber, here are the 10 most unusual items left behind.

Mannequin head with human hair

Viking drinking horn

Ghostbusters ghost trap

Chainsaw

Breast milk

Fine china

A turtle

A urinal

A club promoter’s sign that read, “Annie’s married”

A sticky bra



We’ll drink to that — in a not-left-behind Viking horn!