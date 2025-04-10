Autos

Uber riders leave wild things behind. Here are 10 of the wildest — including a sticky bra

Keys and phones, unsurprisingly, are the most common items left behind after customers hail a ride

By
Kevin Williams
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Image for article titled Uber riders leave wild things behind. Here are 10 of the wildest — including a sticky bra
Photo: Justin Sullivan (Getty Images)
In This Story
UBER-5.56%

For the forgetful, that feeling of dread when you realize you can’t find your wallet is almost indescribable. And when you remember that you probably left it in your last Uber (UBER-5.56%) ride, the panic really sets in.

Suggested Reading

Microsoft stock slips. Wedbush says trade war uncertainty will hit AI plans and earnings
Apple, Nvidia, Meta, and more Magnificent 7 stocks slide as the Nasdaq rally kicks into reverse
Amazon needs to stay 'the world's largest startup,' CEO says
How Trump’s tariffs could make your iPhone cost $3,500
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

Suggested Reading

Microsoft stock slips. Wedbush says trade war uncertainty will hit AI plans and earnings
Apple, Nvidia, Meta, and more Magnificent 7 stocks slide as the Nasdaq rally kicks into reverse
Amazon needs to stay 'the world's largest startup,' CEO says
How Trump’s tariffs could make your iPhone cost $3,500
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

According to the ninth-annual Uber Lost and Found index, phones, keys, and wallets were the most commonly forgotten items. In fact, according to the index, 1.3 million phones were left in Ubers last year.

Advertisement

Related Content

Is it the end of the road for Uber and Lyft in Minneapolis?
Uber and Lyft won't operate in Minneapolis after the city hiked the minimum wage for drivers

Related Content

Is it the end of the road for Uber and Lyft in Minneapolis?
Uber and Lyft won't operate in Minneapolis after the city hiked the minimum wage for drivers

The most forgetful city was New York City. And maybe you were thinking about your coming Halloween party while in the back of a car, because the day when the most items were forgotten was October 26.

Advertisement

But sometimes it’s not enough to forget your car keys. No, the most forgetful among us (this writer) can really find ways to up your game — last year, someone left their pet turtle behind.

Advertisement

“From wayward mannequin heads to live lobsters, Uber riders have left behind some truly unforgettable items this year,” said Camiel Irving, vice president of operations and the general manager of mobility for the U.S. and Canada at Uber.

But don’t fret, because Irving said being reunited with your lost items is a quick and painless process through the Uber app.

Advertisement

According to Uber, here are the 10 most unusual items left behind.

  1. Mannequin head with human hair
  2. Viking drinking horn
  3. Ghostbusters ghost trap
  4. Chainsaw
  5. Breast milk
  6. Fine china
  7. A turtle
  8. A urinal
  9. A club promoter’s sign that read, “Annie’s married”
  10. A sticky bra

We’ll drink to that — in a not-left-behind Viking horn!