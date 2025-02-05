Someone stole 100,000 eggs because that's a thing now. They're worth $40,000

In This Story PARA -1.03%

More than 100,000 eggs were stolen from an organic farm in Pennsylvania — and police have no clue who did it.

Pennsylvania State Troopers said the $40,000 worth of eggs were snatched from a Pete & Gerry’s Organics’ distribution trailer Saturday evening in the south central borough of Greencastle.

Pete & Gerry’s Organics said in a statement to CBS Affiliate WHP-TV that it “is aware of a recent incident in Franklin County, Pennsylvania and we are actively working with local law enforcement to investigate.”

“We take this matter seriously and are committed to resolving it as quickly as possible. Due to the ongoing investigation we cannot comment any further on this matter,” the company added.

Pete & Gerry’s is part of the Nellie’s Free Range distribution network, CBS News reported.

Police are asking anyone with information about the robbery to come forward.

The robbery comes as egg prices are rising amid a growing bird flu outbreak. Millions of egg-laying hens were killed from the flu in December.

Egg prices have skyrocketed in the past five years, up 160% between 2019 and 2024. The average cost of a dozen grade-A large eggs soared over 65% in December to $4.15, compared to $2.51 just a year ago, the Bureau of Labor Statistics reported this month. And it doesn’t seem like prices will be dropping anytime soon. The USDA projects that egg prices will continue to rise 20.3% in 2025.

—Bruce Gil contributed to this article