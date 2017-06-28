Louise Linton: A “skinny white muzungu” all the way to Trump’s White House

What happens if you write a questionable memoir about Africa, vigorously disputed by the locals you claim to have saved?

Well, in the case of Scottish actress Louise Linton, it becomes a highlight on your IMDB profile as you marry into the US political elite. This week, Linton, the self-described “skinny white muzungu (foreigner) with long angel hair” married US treasury secretary Steve Mnuchin, 54, the former hedge fund manager and Goldman Sachs alumnus who’s worth $300 million.

Attended by US president Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump, and officiated by US vice president Mike Pence, the wedding brought together the elite of Capitol Hill and the who’s-who of Wall Street. Reports say the ceremony was well attended by members of Trump’s administration including press secretary Sean Spicer, chief of staff Reince Priebus, housing secretary Ben Carson, and education secretary Betty Devos.

Linton’s memoir about her surprisingly harrowing gap year in peaceful Zambia, “In Congo’s Shadow: One girl’s perilous journey to the heart of Africa,” was ridiculed by Zambians and the literary world for relying on untruths and cliches. The self-published book has since been withdrawn from Amazon. Yet, the hashtag #LintonLies hasn’t affected Linton’s career—unsurprising in the current White House.

Aside from upsetting an entire nation and a large part of the continent, Linton, 36, is also known for her roles in movies like Rules Don’t Apply (co-produced by Mnuchin) and the odd episode of CSI New York and Cold Case as well as an enviable diamond collection. She was recently appointed CEO of the Dune Entertainment Company, a position previously held by her new husband.

