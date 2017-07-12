Photos: Life inside of China’s massive and remote bitcoin mines

Taking advantage of the cheap and plentiful hydroelectric power that an army of computers require, bitcoin mining is spreading in remote parts of China’s Sichuan province. In dark and isolated warehouses, bitcoin mining machines hum along solving equations to produce the highly valued cryptocurrency.
In 2016, Chinese photographer Liu Xingzhe spent time in China’s bitcoin mines and with the miners themselves, who monitor the vast hallways of machines producing cryptocurrency for various clients. According to Liu, miners typically live in company dormitories for days at a time—not unlike the mining towns of yore—only occasionally traveling dozens of miles to the nearest town.