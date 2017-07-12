You’ve been good this week. Treat yourself to an airline (price negotiable)

Summer is for splurging—on vacations, on bottles of rosé, on August air-conditioning bills. But if you’ve got a few billion dollars lying around, you can also pick up the state-owned airline of the world’s second most populous country.

Air India is in the market for a buyer, and with good reason: It’s $8 billion in debt and facing competition from private competitors like IndiGo and SpiceJet, which have helped shrink Air India’s domestic market share to about 13%, from around 50% 20 years ago. The Indian government said last month that the airline could be sold in pieces or as a whole; to reduce costs, Air India has already cut back on serving meat.

So where does one go to sell (or buy) an aging airline, affordably priced but slightly worse for wear? Craigslist*, of course. Here’s everything you need to know:

*airline not actually for sale on Craigslist