Can you read these spellbooks for medieval witches? This library has a job for you

Hath you a Crampe? Toothache? Skabbie Hands? Or are You in need of a quick Talk with a Spirit?

Good news: there’s a 17th-century charm for all that.

Two unknown people in England—presumably witches—hand-wrote a book of charms in the 1600s. Somehow, the volume survived an era of persecution of witchcraft in Europe and the British colonies, and came to reside at the Newberry Library in Chicago. Now the independent research library has placed The Book of Magical Charms and two other rare witch-related manuscripts online, in high resolution, along with an open invitation to anyone who would like to help transcribe the olde-English handwriting into type.

Volunteers can access The Book of Magical Charms, The Commonplace Book and Cases of Conscience Concerning Witchcraft in the Newberry Library’s “Transcribing Faith” portal; some have already gotten to work. The pages and translations are fantastically interesting to peruse for a sense of how witchy wisdom was passed on, and for their insight into contemporary social behavior. Cases of Conscience, for example, tells the story of a Puritan leader involved in the Salem Witch Trials, who contemplated the ethics behind the decision of whether to hang, or not hang, a suspected witch.

But back to the spells. Below are reproductions of the original texts, along with volunteers’ transcriptions:

How to handle nose bleeds and period cramps

For excessive bleeding at the nose. Take a few drops of the parties bloud in herds or in a linen cloth, burne alltogether: Et fecit. Pro eodem Drye a little of the Pacients bloud on a fireshovel over the fire, blow it with a Quil into his nostrills. This seldom or never fayleth. To stop the bleeding of a wound. the dried bloud of the partie applied therunto doth it when all other faile. To help the Crampe. Take a piece of Parchemint as much as will goe about your legg in the gartering place; write theron theis folowing words Gut + Gut + Egul + Getaul + and weare it next your bare leg. It will help.

Toothaches are easily handled with the help of a dead man’s tooth

Fryer Bacons Charme against the Toothache. Fl. ha, hab, hur. hurs; geball. etc. Pro eodem mordo. Fl. A. Ab. hur, hus, gebal gamarita The name of the partie diseased is to be written right against the Charme upon the other Side. Prik all the vowells. Et fiet per Gratiam Dei. For the Toothache Take a tooth out of a deadmans skull and hange the same about the partie’s neck, till the payne cease. for the Toothache. Write theis words upon a Paper. Aligat [cross] Galis [cross] Aualis [cross]. Hang it about the parties neck: et Sanus erit.

For “skabbie hands” or “sore fingers ends”

For Sore Fingers Ends Take hony and wheatflower, make therof a plaister lay it on the fingers ends It will doe good, and make the nailes to grow agayne faire _____________ for Skabbie hands Take the juice of Celendine and red nettles with May Butter and Wax, Mingle it Wel, and anoynt the hands whole _____________ To slay a sheplouse in ones eare Take the juice of hemlok into the eare _____________ For a scaldhed. Bray white mallowes and rootes of red docks with May butter and anoynt the Hed therwith. _____________ To know the dropsey If one be first Swoln in his feet and after if draw upwards It is the hot dropsey. Yf it begin in the face and so downward, the cold dropsey _____________ For one that is speechles Dip 5 Sage leaves in mustard, lay them under his tong, closing his mouth agayn. This will cause him to speake; except death be upon him. _____________

How to make the most metal key ever (it ensures “that no Creature may resist against me”)

To make a Key Take the Iron that is found unlooked for make therof a key in the day and hour of Venus the moon increasing; and when the Key is made, put it at night wth the Sacrifice of a white Cock in a quadrangle way : Saying O Yee Spiritts Naylon Achalaz, Receive this Sacrifice that no Creature may resist against me or this key, and that where this key is put, or before what locks soever it be turned about, I may prevaile and fulfil my will. This sayd, write upon the Key this figure [Image: ~ with two lines attached to the bottom as if it were a “F” where the prongs are facing downward] wth the bloud of the same cock: Let it be there 3 dayes and 3 nights. Then in the third day before the Cock crowe Take it out, and when thou goest by any City Town or howse Gates or dore Turn him from the left parte and from the West to the East, as yf you would open a lock, [_____] Speculo magno exemplorum • [??] [Z?] Tih. Incamlaho. Exemplum [?] guomodo g[???] Juvanis yer prefermi IS quani[??]m Insemoho soferaras claus[??]as ex perfora apern[??] [snas?] postea aperr[?]e m[?] pofuis .

If you wish to speak with spirits

To Speak with Spirits Call their names Orimoth, Belmoth Lymocke and Say thus. I conjure you by the names of the Angels + Sator and Azamor that yee intend to me in this Aore, and send unto me a Spirit called Sagrigit that does fulfill my comanding and desire and that can also understand my words for one or 2 yeares [?]; or as long as I will.

How to activate the Seal of Solomon

Asazel, Raphan, Oberian. By the vortue of theis holie names, Ioth + Theos + Agla + Ozam + Deus + Eloy + which the Sea heard and retorned back and gave w[??] the Aire was fixed and set, the earth tremb[led,] the fier was quenched and all powers both celestiall and terrestriall did quake and were troubled. And by theis holy names of God On + Alpha et Omega + El + Elohim + Soter + Emmanuel + Sabaoth + Adonay + Egge + yaya + yeye + things are consecrated Salomon allwaies used a consecrated sword in the calling of Spiritts. In the Ark of God the golden Ring was borne. By the holy name of God Celeo + and vertue of Noe and all that were with him were preserued.

The instructions are accompanied by a diagram of the seal:

The translator of these pages included a note on the seal:

These are instructions for how to activate this seal. This was copied from a Latin text of the Clavicula Salomonis. (copies are available commercially, this is easily traced and identified.) (Image: This symbol is a Seal known as “The Mystical Seal of Solomon” it is described in the Clavicula Salomonis and is said to aide in combating the demons or djinn, which Solomon confined to his brazen urn.)

To conjure a spirit “in a Glass to tell all”

