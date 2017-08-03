The hackers behind the WannaCry ransomware attack have finally cashed out

It’s been 12 weeks since the WannaCry ransomware attack infected computers across the globe, encrypting files and charging their owners $300 to $600 for the keys to get them back. In total, the hackers made about $140,000 in bitcoin from the operation. Not only were individuals affected, but the May 12 attack forced emergency rooms in the UK to turn away patients, and shut down a Spanish telecommunications company and Russian mobile operator.

Since the attack, that $140,000 sat untouched, spread across the three bitcoin wallets where victims were instructed to send their ransom payments. Few expected the money would ever move out of the accounts, as they were surely watched by law-enforcement agencies around the world. But on Wednesday night, the money began to move.

A Twitter bot that Quartz set up to watch the bitcoin accounts, which are publicly accessible on the blockchain, picked up the first withdraws at 11:10pm ET:

🚨 7.34128314 BTC ($20,055.52 USD) has just been withdrawn from a bitcoin wallet tied to #wcry ransomware. https://t.co/wX2k9pJLNQ — actual ransom (@actual_ransom) August 3, 2017

🚨 8.73261636 BTC ($23,856.48 USD) has just been withdrawn from a bitcoin wallet tied to #wcry ransomware. https://t.co/KRxgNpBGgz — actual ransom (@actual_ransom) August 3, 2017

🚨 9.67641378 BTC ($26,434.83 USD) has just been withdrawn from a bitcoin wallet tied to #wcry ransomware. https://t.co/CJLiu6cyvr — actual ransom (@actual_ransom) August 3, 2017

Those first transactions made up about $70,000, half of the total the accounts held. Five minutes later, there were another three withdraws:

🚨 7.06939288 BTC ($19,318.06 USD) has just been withdrawn from a bitcoin wallet tied to #wcry ransomware. https://t.co/wX2k9pJLNQ — actual ransom (@actual_ransom) August 3, 2017

🚨 10.06868926 BTC ($27,514.04 USD) has just been withdrawn from a bitcoin wallet tied to #wcry ransomware. https://t.co/CJLiu6cyvr — actual ransom (@actual_ransom) August 3, 2017

🚨 9.03851401 BTC ($24,698.95 USD) has just been withdrawn from a bitcoin wallet tied to #wcry ransomware. https://t.co/KRxgNpBGgz — actual ransom (@actual_ransom) August 3, 2017

Ten minutes after that, there was a final withdrawal, and all three accounts were completely empty:

🚨 9.67641378 BTC ($26,508.37 USD) has just been withdrawn from a bitcoin wallet tied to #wcry ransomware. https://t.co/CJLiu6cyvr — actual ransom (@actual_ransom) August 3, 2017

The money was likely sent through a bitcoin mixer, a process that obscures its trail from bitcoin to hard currency. The process is a sort of laundering operation for digital currency. The general consensus among security experts and government agencies is that North Korea was behind the WannaCry attack, and that the operation was more political than money-driven.