Last weekend’s “Unite the Right” rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, ostensibly a protest against the removal of a Confederate monument, drew hate groups that included neo-Nazis, Ku Klux Klan members, white supremacists, and gun-wielding militias. The rally turned violent shortly after it began on the evening of August 11, when counter-protestors and rally attendees clashed with one another. The violence continued throughout the weekend, leaving one woman dead after a man drove his car at full speed into a large group of counter-protestors.

US president Donald Trump said in a press conference on Tuesday that his administration condemns “in the strongest possible terms this egregious display of hatred, bigotry and violence,” but also said that “not all of [the rally attendees] were neo-Nazis, believe me,” and reiterated his previous statement that “there is blame on both sides.”

And although the president is attempting to remain somewhat neutral in the space between those two sides, many American tech companies are not. Here, we’ve compiled a list of websites, apps, and services that have banned, blocked, deleted, and otherwise dropped neo-Nazis and white supremacists from their respective platforms. For many of these companies, which have long insisted on providing their services indiscriminately, the choice to intervene represents a significant philosophical shift in policy. We will continue to update this list as the story develops further.

Airbnb banned users it believed to be neo-Nazis from booking in Charlottesville

Before the rally even began, Airbnb was banning users from its platform who were trying to book accommodations in Charlottesville, if the company believed the users were associated with hate groups. Gizmodo first reported the bans, and obtained the following statement from Airbnb:

In 2016 we established the Airbnb Community Commitment reflecting our belief that to make good on our mission of belonging, those who are members of the Airbnb community accept people regardless of their race, religion, national origin, ethnicity, disability, sex, gender identity, sexual orientation, or age. We asked all members of the Airbnb to affirmatively sign on to this commitment. When through our background check processes or from input of our community we identify and determine that there are those who would be pursuing behavior on the platform that would be antithetical to the Airbnb Community Commitment, we seek to take appropriate action including, as in this case, removing them from the platform.

Google and GoDaddy dropped domain registration for dailystormer.com

After 32-year-old Heather Heyer was killed while protesting against the rally, the neo-Nazi website The Daily Stormer published a hate-filled article about her. The ensuing uproar led to calls for The Daily Stormer’s domain registrar, GoDaddy, to take the website down.

.@GoDaddy you host The Daily Stormer – they posted this on their site. Please retweet if you think this hate should be taken down & banned. pic.twitter.com/fqTtGoTbmn — Amy Siskind (@Amy_Siskind) August 14, 2017

Although GoDaddy had previously defended its choice to provide domain services to the site, citing its rights under the First Amendment, the company took a different stance this time around. Within a few hours of the article’s publication, GoDaddy dropped The Daily Stormer, saying it violated the registrar’s terms of service. The website then registered its domain with Google, which promptly dropped it as well. These decisions, in combination with the article, set off a wave of other companies following suit.

Discord shut down a white supremacy group’s chat server

Shortly after Google and GoDaddy dropped The Daily Stormer, popular chat service Discord announced that it had shut down a server used by another far-right website, altright.com.

In a statement sent to Polygon, Discord CEO Eros Resmini said the server linked to altright.com violated the company’s terms of service.

Discord was built to bring people together through a love of gaming and our mission is to connect positive communities who share this appreciation. We unequivocally condemn white supremacy, neonazism, or any other group, term, ideology that is based on these beliefs. They are not welcome on Discord. While we don’t read people’s private servers our Terms of Service explicitly forbid harassment, threatening messages, or calls to violence. When hatred like this violates our community standards we act swiftly to take servers down and ban individual users. The public server linked to AltRight.com that violated those terms was shut down along with several other public groups and accounts fostering bad actors on Discord. We will continue to be aggressive to ensure that Discord exists for the community we set out to support – gamers.

Uber banned white supremacists after a driver kicked them out of her car

After white supremacist James Allsup was kicked out of his Uber for allegedly making racist comments to his driver, the company permanently banned Allsup from using its app. Allsup tweeted a video of part of the incident on August 11, saying he had been sleeping before he was asked to get out of the car:

Kicked out of my @Uber for being "racist" , I was literally sleeping in the backseat. pic.twitter.com/ANJF2Vnw0t — Baked Alaska™ (@bakedalaska) August 11, 2017

After reviewing the situation and speaking with the driver, the company informed Allsup that he was banned:

So first @Uber refunds me for their driver kicking us out. Then they do a complete 180 and ban me permanently. 🚨 pic.twitter.com/HQCwMjWTa0 — James☝️Allsup (@realJamesAllsup) August 12, 2017

The company confirmed its decision in a statement to BuzzFeed News:

We’ve reached out to the driver to make sure she’s okay, and express our support for her and how she handled this situation. The rider has been permanently removed from our platform.

GoFundMe took down campaigns to raise money for alleged murderer

After James Fields was arrested and accused of driving his car into a group of counter-protestors at the rally, killing Heyer, crowdfunding campaigns were launched on GoFundMe to help Fields with his legal costs. A spokesperson for GoFundMe told Reuters that the site had already removed multiple campaigns for Fields, and would continue to do so.

“Those campaigns did not raise any money and they were immediately removed,” said the spokesperson.

GoFundMe, like other mainstream crowdfunding websites, prohibits hate speech in its terms of service agreement:

You agree to not use the Services to … establish or contribute to any Campaign with the implicit or express purpose relating to … the promotion of hate, violence, harassment, discrimination, terrorism, or intolerance of any kind relating to race, ethnicity, national origin, religious affiliation, sexual orientation, sex, gender or gender identity, or serious disabilities or diseases.

Facebook deleted links to hate-filled articles

The Daily Stormer’s hate-filled article on Heyer, the woman killed at the rally, went viral on Facebook after it was published, with more than 65,000 shares. Following the announcements from Google and GoDaddy, The Verge reported that Facebook was deleting links to the article across its platform:

The company said today that links to the post on the Daily Stormer website violated its community standards and would be removed automatically unless the post included a caption condemning the article or the publication, a haven for Nazis and white supremacists.

Facebook has not released a public statement on this specific issue, and we’ve asked for further clarification. In June, public policy VP Richard Allan wrote a blog post about hate speech in the past:

Our current definition of hate speech is anything that directly attacks people based on what are known as their “protected characteristics” — race, ethnicity, national origin, religious affiliation, sexual orientation, sex, gender, gender identity, or serious disability or disease.

WordPress shut down a white supremacist blog

The Anti-Defamation League says Vanguard America is a “white supremacist group that opposes multiculturalism and believes that America is an exclusively white nation.” On Tuesday, Fast Company reported that the organization’s WordPress website, reactionamericacom.wordpress.com, had been taken down. A message on the site now reads: “This blog has been archived or suspended in accordance with our Terms of Service.”

WordPress has traditionally taken a neutral stance on content, and when previously asked specifically about Vanguard America, said it would not interfere with the group’s website, Fast Company reported. WordPress has not made a public statement about taking down the site; we have reached out for comment.

Spotify removed “hate music” from its streaming service

After Digital Music News published a blog post entitled “I Just Found 37 White Supremacist Hate Bands on Spotify,” Billboard reported on Wednesday that Spotify had removed music from its streaming service that was made by “hate bands,” as classified by the Southern Poverty Law Center. In a statement to Billboard, Spotify said the onus for keeping hate speech off of its service is primarily on record companies, but that the company will step in when it feels it has to.

Illegal content or material that favors hatred or incites violence against race, religion, sexuality or the like is not tolerated by us. … Spotify takes immediate action to remove any such material as soon as it has been brought to our attention. We are glad to have been alerted to this content – and have already removed many of the bands identified today, whilst urgently reviewing the remainder

Squarespace removed a white supremacist website

On Wednesday, Squarespace became the latest hosting platform to remove white supremacist websites in a reversal from its previous policy of non-intervention. The company removed a website run by white supremacist leader Richard Spencer, as well as other far-right websites.

“In light of recent events, we have made the decision to remove a group of sites from our platform. We have given the site owners 48 hours’ notice,” the company said in an email. “We cannot provide further information at this time but we’ll be in touch as soon as we have an update.”

The move came after a petition for Squarespace to remove the sites gained more than 40,000 signatures on Change.org. The petition lists a number of far-right and extremist websites:

Squarespace, a popular web hosting service for businesses and creative professionals, is hosting white supremacist/neo-nazi groups: Identity Evropa, Radix Journal, and Richard Spencer’s National Policy Institute. These groups helped to organize the deadly nazi rallies in Charlottesville, Virginia on August 11th-12th. Squarespace has been informed of this repeatedly by email, but has refused to take the websites down.

Cloudflare dropped The Daily Stormer in a stark reversal

On Tuesday, we reported that the cloud protection and performance service Cloudflare was the one big tech company still doing business with neo-Nazi websites like The Daily Stormer. In a statement Cloudflare sent to Quartz and others earlier this week, it originally took a neutral stance, as it has in the past:

Cloudflare is aware of the concerns that have been raised over some sites that have used our network. We find the content on some of these sites repugnant. While our policy is to not comment on any user specifically, we are cooperating with law enforcement in any investigation.

In 2013, Cloudflare CEO Matthew Prince wrote in a blog post expressed his opposition to the idea of denying service to certain websites based on their content:

A website is speech. It is not a bomb. There is no imminent danger it creates and no provider has an affirmative obligation to monitor and make determinations about the theoretically harmful nature of speech a site may contain.

On Wednesday, however, Prince decided to drop The Daily Stormer. After the editor of the neo-Nazi website had posted on social media that Cloudflare had in fact suspended its services, Prince published a blog post confirming it:

Earlier today, Cloudflare terminated the account of the Daily Stormer. We’ve stopped proxying their traffic and stopped answering DNS requests for their sites. We’ve taken measures to ensure that they cannot sign up for Cloudflare’s services ever again. Our terms of service reserve the right for us to terminate users of our network at our sole discretion. The tipping point for us making this decision was that the team behind Daily Stormer made the claim that we were secretly supporters of their ideology. Our team has been thorough and have had thoughtful discussions for years about what the right policy was on censoring. Like a lot of people, we’ve felt angry at these hateful people for a long time but we have followed the law and remained content neutral as a network. We could not remain neutral after these claims of secret support by Cloudflare.

We will continue to update this list as the story develops further.