Infosys’s attempt to calm its employees is anything but inspiring and authentic

It’s business as usual at Infosys.

At least, that’s what India’s second-largest information technology company would like everyone to believe in the wake of the abrupt departure of CEO Vishal Sikka on Aug. 18. His leaving after three years at the helm of Infosys followed a growing rift between the company’s management and its promoters and sent shareholders and stock markets into a tizzy.

Understandably then, the $10.4 billion company has jumped into damage-control mode: On Aug. 24, Infosys released a video shot at one of its campuses, showing employees talking about how it’s “business as usual” at work, despite the ongoing tussle at the top. Shared on Facebook and Twitter, the video was likely released to allay the concerns of shareholders, and the company’s 198,000-strong workforce.

In the video, employees appear unfazed by the boardroom drama, with one saying, “Though this is a big change, how does it change what we are?” Another adds, “I have no control over what happens in the boardroom. What I do have control over is my next big idea and how it will impact my clients.”

The video has so far been viewed 167,000 times, shared over 940 times, and liked by 2,400 people on Infosys’s Facebook page. Infosys did not respond to our queries at the time of publishing this piece. But its attempted nonchalance stands out amidst the current uncertainty, with the company yet to announce who will succeed Sikka, and branding experts aren’t convinced that this will be enough to soothe investors.

Here’s what some of them told Quartz:

Santosh Desai, chief executive officer, Future Brands: “When you look at this, it isn’t a particularly compelling piece of communication. It is very clearly scripted. You see, denial is not necessarily the best form of strategy. In today’s day and age, if you have a scripted effort where people have used the word ‘deliverables’…it’s unlikely to create any stir.