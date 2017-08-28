Whole Foods celebrated its Amazon takeover by pressing meat into the shape of its logo

Today, Amazon completed the purchase of Whole Foods Market, the high-end US grocery store chain. To celebrate its takeover, Whole Foods across the country started offering “farm fresh” Amazon Echo devices in-store, as well as reducing the prices of many popular items, including Fuji apples, avocados, and rotisserie chickens.

But if that wasn’t enough, it seems that the butchers at some Whole Foods locations took the celebrations even further, choosing to carve Amazon’s logo, and its Prime rewards program’s logo, out of ground beef.

More Amazon meat at another LA-based Whole Foods pic.twitter.com/kl9HYKnCbN — Kurt Wagner (@KurtWagner8) August 28, 2017

Hopefully it was a… Prime… cut.