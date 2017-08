It will be be weeks and months before the scale of damage from Harvey is fully known, but new aerial photos from Reuters photographer Adrees Latif show just how the flooding has transformed the landscape of Houston, Texas.

Large portions of the city are still underwater, with many residents in need of evacuation. As flooding levels drop, the destructive effects are starting to be assessed.

The Houston skyline is behind the flooded Buffalo Bayou on Aug. 30. (Reuters/Adrees Latif)

Residents evacuate a neighborhood left flooded by Tropical Storm Harvey in West Houston (Reuters/Adrees Latif)

Residents are evacuated in Northwest Houston. (Reuters/Adrees Latif)

Residents are evacuated through flood waters in West Houston (Reuters/Adrees Latif)

Emergency personnel stand at the entrance to a neighborhood flooded by Tropical Storm Harvey in Southwest Houston. (Reuters/Adrees Latif)

A boat looks for evacuees in West Houston. (Reuters/Adrees Latif)

Planes are surrounded by flood waters caused by Tropical Storm Harvey at the West Houston Airport. (Reuters/Adrees Latif)

Water is released from the Barker Reservoir in West Houston. (Reuters/Adrees Latif)

Residents are evacuated through flood waters in West Houston. (Reuters/Adrees Latif)