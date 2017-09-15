All of the car companies, suppliers, and auto startups in Silicon Valley

WELCOME

Detroit is coming to Silicon Valley.

The last few years have seen an explosion of carmakers, parts suppliers and car startups sinking roots in the fertile soil of California. They’re there because three forces are remaking the auto industry, and mobility more generally: self-driving cars, electrification, and shared transport controlled by your smartphone (think Lyft and Uber).

Silicon Valley thinks it can dominate all three. Detroit is sacred they’re right.

As a result, there’s been a flurry of high-profile acquisitions and investments (such as GM’s nearly $1 billion purchase of Cruise Automation and $500 million investment in Lyft), conservative parts suppliers suddenly scrambling to find ways to build self-driving vehicles, and tech companies like Apple negotiating with BMW over its rumored Project Titan car effort.

Quartz asked real-estate services firm CBRE to put together a list of all the tech firms entering the car business and auto players who have set up shop in Silicon Valley. There’s 64 in all, and more arriving. Most are clustered in San Francisco, but San Jose, the heart of Silicon Valley’s hardware cluster, is close behind.

In a way, this is just a return to Silicon Valley’s pioneering days. Hardware was once the great success story, from Fairchild Semiconductor to Intel. By the late 1990s, software was ascendent. Today, building better machines is back in fashion. The car industry is the new frontier. Here’s a list of all the auto industry and tech players located, or setting up outposts, in Silicon Valley.

Firm Bay area city CA driverless car permit
Apple Cupertino Yes
Auro Robotics Santa Clara
AutoX Palo Alto Yes
Baudi USA Sunnyvale Yes
BMW Group Technology Office Mountain View Yes
Bosch Research and Technology Center North America Palo Alto Yes
Caruma Technologies, Inc. San Francisco
Civil Maps Albany
Cobalt Robotics Inc. Palo Alto
Comma.ai San Francisco
Continental Tires San Jose
Cruise Automation San Francisco
DeepScale Mountain View
Delphi Labs Mountain View Yes
Drive.ai Mountain View Yes
DriverMiles San Jose
Driving Management Systems, Inc San Francisco
Drone Employee San Francisco
Efficient Power Conversion El Segundo
eMotorWerks San Carlos
Ford Silcon Valley Lab Palo Alto Yes
General Motors Advanced Technology Palo Alto Yes
Google San Francisco
Honda Research Institute Mountain View Yes
Hyundai Ventures Menlo Park
Intel San Francisco
Liquid Robotics Sunnyvale
Lyft San Francisco
Mercedez-Benz R&D Sunnyvale Yes
Microsoft San Francisco
Motionloft San Francisco
Nauto, Inc. Palo Alto
NextEV USA, Inc. San Jose Yes
Nissan Research Center Sunnyvale Yes
Nuro Mountain View Yes
Nvidia Oakland Yes
Otto San Francisco
PlusAI, Inc. Los Altos Yes
Porsche Digital Santa Clara
Quanergy Systems Sunnyvale
Renovo.auto Campbell Yes
RideCell San Francisco
RPM Ventures Menlo Park
Starsky Robotics San Francisco
Step AI San Francisco
Strobe San Francisco
Swift Navigation San Francisco
Telenav Santa Clara Yes
Tesla San Francisco, Corte Madera, San Leandro Yes
Toyota InfoTechnology Center USA Mountain View
Uber Palo Alto
Uber (UATC LLC) San Francisco, Oakland Yes
Udacity Inc. Mountain View Yes
Valeo North America, Inc. San Bruno Yes
Velodyne LiDAR San Jose
Veniam Mountain View
Vivify Truck San Francisco
VoicePark San Francisco
Volkswagen Electronics Research Lab Belmont Yes
Volvo Mountain View
Waymo Mountain View Yes
Wheego Sonoma Yes
Zendrive San Francisco
Zoox Menlo Park Yes
