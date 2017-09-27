BEST PLACES TO WORK

Indians themselves don’t want to work in Indian companies

Employees work under a "welcome" sign on the floor of the outsourcing company WNS in Mumbai March 19, 2012. Indian back-office company WNS Holdings Ltd may launch the first of three customer-service centres in the United States over the next quarter, its CEO Keshav Murugesh said, as it looks to boost revenues in its second largest market. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash (INDIA - Tags: BUSINESS EMPLOYMENT) - GM1E83J1P7A01
Making employees feel welcome. (Reuters/Vivek Prakash)
Indian companies are losing popularity among their employees even on home turf.

Only three homegrown firms made it to the top 15 in a recent ranking of the best places to work in in India. The ranking is based on the reviews submitted by visitors to Indeed.com, one of the world’s largest job portals. The companies are considered for the ranking based on their size, number of job openings, and economic influence at a national level.

This is the first time Indeed.com has released such a list for India, though it prepares global rankings regularly.

Among the three Indian firms in the top 15, two are public sector firms.

Rank Company
1 Google
2 Bharat Heavy Electricals (BHEL)
3 State Bank of India (SBI)
4 Amazon.com
5 Marriott International, Inc.
6 Intel
7 American Express
8 IBM
9 Tata Consultancy Services (TCS)
10 Hyatt
11 Cisco
12 Microsoft
13 SAP
14 Bank Of America
15 Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Even the top 50 were heavily skewed towards foreign companies as only 10 from India made it to the list.

Company Rank
BHEL 2
SBI 3
TCS 9
Tata Steel 17
Bharti Airtel 20
Apollo Hospitals 22
Tata Motors 33
Bharat Electronics 37
Tata Communications 46
Reliance Industries 47

These low rankings reflect Indian workers’ increasing tendency to consider a company’s culture while choosing jobs, though Indian companies don’t quite make the cut as yet.

“While compensation and job security are always top of mind for employees, we are seeing strong company culture and sense of community becoming just as much of a priority,” Sashi Kumar, managing director at Indeed India, said.

