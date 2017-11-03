For 11 minutes, Donald Trump’s Twitter account disappeared from the internet.

A Twitter employee marked their final day at the company yesterday by taking the US president’s profile offline. The platform was able to restore it shortly thereafter, including all followers and previous tweets. It initially blamed the disappearance on “human error.”

Why is Donald Trump's twitter account gone?!! pic.twitter.com/zsgOVK352E — Ed Krassenstein (@EdKrassen) November 2, 2017

A few hours after the incident, Twitter’s government and elections team revealed that the outage was no mistake.

Through our investigation we have learned that this was done by a Twitter customer support employee who did this on the employee’s last day. We are conducting a full internal review. https://t.co/mlarOgiaRF — Twitter Government (@TwitterGov) November 3, 2017

On his return to the platform, Trump didn’t acknowledge the incident, and sent out a series of tweets about tax cuts, Hillary Clinton, and former FBI director James Comey, while also promoting a forthcoming interview with Fox News.

In other words, a return to business as usual.