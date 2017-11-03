How exactly does the tax bill that US Republicans unveiled yesterday benefit wealthy Americans more than the rest? Let’s use a prototypical example: America’s plutocrat president, Donald Trump.

Unlike recent presidents, Trump has refused to make his tax returns public, but one summary return from 2005 (pdf) was leaked to MSNBC. It gives us a sense of how much a person who earned $150 million in a year might benefit from the bill.

It gets rid of the alternate minimum tax. The AMT, as it is known, was designed to prevent rich people from dodging taxes by abusing creative accounting. If your tax after deductions is below a certain amount, you pay the AMT. Unfortunately, this threshold amount was not indexed to inflation, so over time more and more people have been hit by the tax, making it unpopular and forcing congress to “fix” it by updating the income brackets. This time around, however, the law eliminates the AMT entirely, at a cost of nearly $700 billion to the Treasury over the next decade. (The loopholes closed by the bill should balance this reduction out to some extent, but that effect is in turn offset by cuts in tax rates.)

Effect on Trump: In 2005, he paid $32 million under AMT, versus just $5.3 million after applying deductions. So eliminating the AMT appears to get rid of most of Trump’s tax bill. On the other hand, he’d also have fewer deductions, so his initial tax bill would be higher than that $5.3 million. But we don’t have enough information about what deductions Trump used to pay.

Effect on Trump: In 2005, Trump earned $67 million in passive income, which would have been taxed at the top rate of 39.6%. Under this rubric, it would be taxed at 25%. (Most of that 2005 income was offset by Trump’s massive loss carry-forwards, which is another wrinkle entirely.)

Effect on Trump: This will give Trump’s heirs a big benefit, depending on when he leaves this world. If it is after 2024, the savings could be worth $400 million or more, depending on how large his estate really is.

If it seems like we are cherry-picking provisions, well, we aren’t. These three changes, which provide big benefits to very rich people like Trump, will cost the public at large $1.3 trillion—almost the entire $1.5 trillion cost of the Republican tax reform plan. If they were eliminated, the bill would be nearly deficit-neutral and more likely to goose economic growth, since these provisions aren’t seen as having strong fiscal multipliers, compared to cuts on businesses and lower-income Americans, but do add to the debt.