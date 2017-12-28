In five years, one in 10 jobs in India will disappear

By 2022, nearly one in 10 workers in India would be employed in jobs that do not even exist today.

A combination of globalisation, demographic changes, and new-age technologies will change the face of Indian industries, a December report (pdf) by management consulting firm Ernst & Young (EY) said. Even jobs that are around today will evolve and 37% of the workforce would be deployed in roles that’ll require radically changed skill sets.

The $160 billion IT-business process management (BPM) industry faces the biggest challenge in these changing times. Between 20% and 35% of the current employees in the sector are at risk of having their jobs wiped out by 2022.