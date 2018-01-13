Protestors are trashing H&M stores in South Africa over “racist” ad

South African protesters want H&M to know that casual racism, even by accident, has real consequences.

Members of a left-wing, youth-oriented political movement stormed H&M stores around the country on Jan. 13. Dressed in the party’s signature red, members of the Julius Malema-led Economic Freedom Fighters protested an H&M advertisement featuring a black boy wearing a hoodie with the words, “coolest monkey in the jungle.” The image, featured in the Swedish retailer’s UK site, caused international uproar.

Groups of protestors went to various H&M stores across the country, including several malls in Johannesburg, in the capital Pretoria, and in the northern Limpopo province. In Cape Town, the store manager read the retailer’s statement to irate protesters.

EFF supporters at H&M WATCH the trashing… pic.twitter.com/Kw0xUaG4Cb — Yusuf Abramjee (@Abramjee) January 13, 2018

Here is what the H&M shop in menlyn mall looks like. EFF member in Tshwane have given the shop 24 hours to close its doors permanently, they say failure to do so, will mean protests will continue outside of the store indefinitely. (@AlexMitchley) pic.twitter.com/a4gaxWED18 — Team News24 (@TeamNews24) January 13, 2018

Randall April, H&M HR manager reads an apology over the H&M #coolestmonkeyinthejungle t-shirt at Canal Walk shop. Bernard Joseph, EFF WCape chair (centre), says the party is meeting the store's top brass on Wednesday for further discussion (@itchybyte) pic.twitter.com/zkI4gJ3sqO — Team News24 (@TeamNews24) January 13, 2018

The party chose to protest on a Saturday when malls are packed with shoppers, presumably to have maximum impact, and it seems to have worked. H&M was forced to close its stores to avoid further damage. Some protestors have reportedly demanded that the chain close its doors permanently in South Africa.

That @hm nonsense of a clothing store is now facing consequences for its racism. All rational people should agree that the store should not be allowed to continue operating in South Africa. Well done to Fighters who physically confronted racism. pic.twitter.com/cgdedYGoOj — Floyd Shivambu (@FloydShivambu) January 13, 2018

H&M had issued an apology in response to complaints about the hoodie and its model. The company assured South African customers that the offensive hoodie will not be stocked in the country.

We apologise for offending customers with an image of a printed hooded top that was published on selected global online channels.

The image has been removed from all online channels and the product will not be for sale in South Africa. — hmsouthafrica (@hmsouthafrica) January 8, 2018

That, however, did nothing to assuage the anger of the consumers here who have taken H&M to task before over perceived racism. When H&M opened its first store in South Africa in 2015, a local shopper questioned the lack of black models in its campaign. H&M’s response that its ads were meant to convey “a positive image” infuriated South Africans on social media.

H&M has not yet responded to a media query over the demonstrations in South Africa.

Sign up for the Quartz Africa Weekly Brief — the most important and interesting news from across the continent, in your inbox.