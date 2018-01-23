Uber plans to let riders request better drivers

Davos, Switzerland

Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi said the car-service company plans to allow riders to request drivers with higher ratings.

Speaking on a panel today at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Khosrowshahi said Uber will “do much more with driver ratings… and have users be able to opt in to a higher level of service.” Khosrowshahi said right now the only thing an Uber user can do is request a different type of car, such as a vehicle with more seats for passengers. “The car and the service are two different things,” he said.

Khosrowshahi didn’t offer any other details, including whether users would pay a premium for requesting drivers with higher ratings, which would presumably be the case.

“Most of the drivers on the system have had more than 2,000, 3,000, 4,000 trips,” said Khosrowshahi. Uber plans to work on making driver ratings “truly stand for safety, and to have the drivers who are particularly good,” he added. “The rating is for how you drive and not a rating of whether you are a serial killer or not.”