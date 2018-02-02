The New England Patriots and Philadelphia Eagles aren’t the only ones facing off in Super Bowl 52 on Sunday (Feb. 4). More than 100 million viewers are expected to tune into NBC’s live TV broadcast of the NFL championship game—a colossal audience, especially in the age of cord-cutting—and millions more will stream online. Advertisers, who have paid good money to capture a sliver of your attention, will be jockeying for eyeballs.

This artistic/consumerist showdown is why many tune into the Super Bowl at all. So far, roughly 45 advertising spots have been confirmed for the national broadcast of the game, which starts with kickoff at 6:30pm eastern time. Quartz will update this post as details develop, up to and during the game.

The early favorites for best Super Bowl commercial in 2018

These five ads, released or teased online ahead of the game, have grabbed the most attention so far on social media, according to iSpot.tv, which tracks shares and mentions of ads on Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube.

PepsiCo brands Doritos and Mountain Dew throw down in a lip-sync battle airing in the first half of the game. Peter Dinklage reps Doritos with Busta Rhymes in his corner, and Morgan Freeman pairs with Missy Elliot on team Mountain Dew.

and throw down in a lip-sync battle airing in the first half of the game. Peter Dinklage reps Doritos with Busta Rhymes in his corner, and Morgan Freeman pairs with Missy Elliot on team Mountain Dew. NBC will air a new episode of its biggest show, the tearjerker drama This Is Us , after the Super Bowl ends. Fans are already sobbing over the promo for the episode, which promises to answer “all of your questions.” For real, this time. Maybe.

, after the Super Bowl ends. Fans are already sobbing over the promo for the episode, which promises to answer “all of your questions.” For real, this time. Maybe. Musical artist Cardi B, chef Gordon Ramsay, actress Rebel Wilson, and actor Anthony Hopkins try to replace Amazon’s Alexa in the commercial for the virtual assistant.

in the commercial for the virtual assistant. Super Bowl veteran Budweiser trades clydesdales for water in a moving ad showing the beer company providing clean water to victims of last year’s natural disasters.

trades clydesdales for water in a moving ad showing the beer company providing clean water to victims of last year’s natural disasters. No one has yet claimed responsibility for a star-studded series of teasers promoting a fictional reboot of Crocodile Dundee. The latest is over four minutes long and features Danny McBride, Chris Hemsworth, Margot Robbie, Hugh Jackman, and other Australian stars. The Brisbane Times reports Tourism Australia may be behind these fake trailers, and are using them to tease an ad that will run in the Super Bowl. The national tourism body has not returned Quartz’s request to confirm.

The showdowns

Every year, intense competitive battles unfold between brands in the Super Bowl. 2018 is no different.

Doritos faces competition from freshman advertiser Pringles . The Kellogg-owned brand has funny man Bill Hader and flavor-stacking chips in its corner.

. The Kellogg-owned brand has funny man Bill Hader and flavor-stacking chips in its corner. Hulu and Amazon Studios tout upcoming series on their rival streaming-video services. Hulu is promoting a dark thriller, Castle Rock, set in the fictional world of Stephen King’s novels. Amazon Studios is making its Super Bowl deput with ads for a spy series also based on best-selling novels, Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan.

and tout upcoming series on their rival streaming-video services. Hulu is promoting a dark thriller, Castle Rock, set in the fictional world of Stephen King’s novels. Amazon Studios is making its Super Bowl deput with ads for a spy series also based on best-selling novels, Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan. Telecoms Verizon , Sprint , and T-Mobile are all in the game, as well. Sprint is the first to release its creative, a Westworld-inspired ad that taunts Verizon. Scandal actress Kerry Washington will appear in T-Mobile’s commercial, CEO John Legere said on Twitter. Verizon hasn’t yet released an ad, but has confirmed they will air one during the Super Bowl.

, , and are all in the game, as well. Sprint is the first to release its creative, a Westworld-inspired ad that taunts Verizon. Scandal actress Kerry Washington will appear in T-Mobile’s commercial, CEO John Legere said on Twitter. Verizon hasn’t yet released an ad, but has confirmed they will air one during the Super Bowl. Beverage behemoths PepsiCo and the Coca-Cola Company will hawk their flagship soda brands. Coke’s heartfelt commercial, which kicks off a campaign it’s calling “A Coke for Everyone,” celebrates unique soda-drinkers around the world. Meanwhile, Pepsi, which sponsors the Super Bowl halftime show, is competing with itself: its ad revives some of its most iconic Super Bowl campaigns with celebrities like Cindy Crawford and a voiceover from late-night host Jimmy Fallon.

and the will hawk their flagship soda brands. Coke’s heartfelt commercial, which kicks off a campaign it’s calling “A Coke for Everyone,” celebrates unique soda-drinkers around the world. Meanwhile, Pepsi, which sponsors the Super Bowl halftime show, is competing with itself: its ad revives some of its most iconic Super Bowl campaigns with celebrities like Cindy Crawford and a voiceover from late-night host Jimmy Fallon. Detergent brands Tide and Persil ProClean go head-to-head. Neither has released their commercials yet. Tide is slated to feature actor David Harbour, who played the police chief in Stranger Things, and Persil will carry on with its pitchman, actor Peter Hermann, from Law & Order:SVU.

and go head-to-head. Neither has released their commercials yet. Tide is slated to feature actor David Harbour, who played the police chief in Stranger Things, and Persil will carry on with its pitchman, actor Peter Hermann, from Law & Order:SVU. Wendy’s airs its beef with McDonald’s “flash-frozen” meat in a commercial that argues fresh is always better. The Golden Arches has not said whether it will run an ad in the game.

The stars

It wouldn’t be the Super Bowl without star power. Look out for these big names this year:

The entertainment sneak-peaks

NBC is broadcasting the Super Bowl this year, so expect a slew of ads for shows on the network. The host network typically takes 15% of the total ad time during a Super Bowl game for itself, according to Kantar Media. But other entertainment companies will also be vying for the attention of Super Bowl viewers.

There is, of course, the aforementioned teaser for NBC’s blockbuster This Is Us

blockbuster This Is Us NBC’s sister studio Universal is expected to showcase two films: Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom and Skyscraper.

is expected to showcase two films: Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom and Skyscraper. Viacom’s Paramount releases a new trailer for Mission: Impossible—Fallout, which is being hyped online.

releases a new trailer for Mission: Impossible—Fallout, which is being hyped online. 20th Century Fox shines the spotlight on its Jennifer Lawrence action flick Red Sparrow, which it’s teasing online.

shines the spotlight on its Jennifer Lawrence action flick Red Sparrow, which it’s teasing online. Disney is expected to push one or two films during the broadcast.

The rest of the freshman class

Pringles, Amazon Studios, and Monster Products aren’t the only newcomers this year.

Big-food brand Kraft is in the game for the first time. Its ad has a unique concept, which Kraft is currently teasing online: the commercial will be shot in real-time using footage from families crowdsourced during the game.

is in the game for the first time. Its ad has a unique concept, which Kraft is currently teasing online: the commercial will be shot in real-time using footage from families crowdsourced during the game. Quicken Loans makes its debut with an ad for its online mortgage brand Rocket Mortgage . The ad has not yet been made public.

. The ad has not yet been made public. Intuit, which had advertised for TurboTax in the Super Bowl before, puts its corporate brand center stage for the first time. The creative is still under wraps.

The rest of the returning advertisers

The surprises

There’s still a lot we don’t know about the commercials running in the game. Hopefully, that means there will be a few good surprises. Netflix, for one, has been tight-lipped about any Super Bowl presence, but Deadline speculates the company may air a trailer for a sequel to Cloverfield during the big game.

Read next: How to watch Super Bowl 52 live online, no matter where you are in the world

