Photos: The rare lunar event that won’t be seen again until 2037

The ultra-rare lunar event known as a super blue blood moon took shape over a large swath of the globe today (Jan. 31), its path of totality covering the western US and parts of Asia. The phenomenon is actually three events happening at once, a blue moon (the second full moon in a month), a supermoon (in which the moon is closer to the Earth than normal) and a lunar eclipse. The convergence of these three events isn’t expected to happen for another 19 years, in 2037.

Here’s how it looked, in its various phases, around the world:

The “Super Blue Blood Moon” over the Staten Island Ferry, seen from Brooklyn, New York. (Reuters/Eduardo Munoz)

Above the Hollywood hills in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Richard Vogel)

As seen over the Mediterranean sea off the coast of Hadera, Israel. (AP Photo/Ariel Schalit)

The full moon viewed over Los Andes mountain range in Santiago, Chile. (Reuters/Pablo Sanhueza)

The lunar eclipse is seen above the observation wheel of the Singapore Flyer ride in Singapore. (AP Photo/Wong Maye-E)

The moon during the eclipse, in the sky behind an office building in Hong Kong. (Reuters/Bobby Yip)

The moon rises behind the landmark Shwedagon pagoda, in Yangon, Myanmar. (AP Photo/Thein Za)

The moon rises over Central Business District in Beijing, China. (Reuters/Natalie Thomas)

The moon passes into the earth’s shadow during thealunar eclipse, as seen from Phoenix, Arizona. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

The lunar eclipse, as seen over a street light in Tokyo, Japan. (Reuters/Kim Kyung-Hoon)