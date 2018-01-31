Photos: The rare lunar event that won’t be seen again until 2037

The ultra-rare lunar event known as a super blue blood moon took shape over a large swath of the globe today (Jan. 31), its path of totality covering the western US and parts of Asia. The phenomenon is actually three events happening at once, a blue moon (the second full moon in a month), a supermoon (in which the moon is closer to the Earth than normal) and a lunar eclipse. The convergence of these three events isn’t expected to happen for another 19 years, in 2037.
Here’s how it looked, in its various phases, around the world: