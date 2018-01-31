Photos: The rare lunar event that won’t be seen again until 2037

THE TRIFECTA

Shadowy scene. (AP Photo/Richard Vogel)
The ultra-rare lunar event known as a super blue blood moon took shape over a large swath of the globe today (Jan. 31), its path of totality covering the western US and parts of Asia. The phenomenon is actually three events happening at once, a blue moon (the second full moon in a month), a supermoon (in which the moon is closer to the Earth than normal) and a lunar eclipse. The convergence of these three events isn’t expected to happen for another 19 years, in 2037.

Here’s how it looked, in its various phases, around the world:

The "Super Blue Blood Moon" sets behind the Staten Island Ferry, seen from Brooklyn, New York
The “Super Blue Blood Moon” over the Staten Island Ferry, seen from Brooklyn, New York. (Reuters/Eduardo Munoz)
APTOPIX Lunar Trifecta
Above the Hollywood hills in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Richard Vogel)
Israel Moon
As seen over the Mediterranean sea off the coast of Hadera, Israel. (AP Photo/Ariel Schalit)
A full moon 'super moon' rises over Los Andes mountain range in Santiago,
The full moon viewed over Los Andes mountain range in Santiago, Chile. (Reuters/Pablo Sanhueza)
Singapore Lunar Trifecta
The lunar eclipse is seen above the observation wheel of the Singapore Flyer ride in Singapore. (AP Photo/Wong Maye-E)
A "super blood blue moon" is seen during an eclipse, behind an office building in Hong Kong, China
The moon during the eclipse, in the sky behind an office building in Hong Kong. (Reuters/Bobby Yip)
Myanmar Lunar Trifecta
The moon rises behind the landmark Shwedagon pagoda, in Yangon, Myanmar. (AP Photo/Thein Za)
The super blue moon rises over Central Business District in Beijing
The moon rises over Central Business District in Beijing, China. (Reuters/Natalie Thomas)
Super Blue Blood Moon Arizona
The moon passes into the earth’s shadow during thealunar eclipse, as seen from Phoenix, Arizona. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)
A lunar eclipse is seen over a street light in Tokyo
The lunar eclipse, as seen over a street light in Tokyo, Japan. (Reuters/Kim Kyung-Hoon)
APTOPIX Hong Kong Lunar Trifecta
The moon passes into the Earth’s shadow during the eclipse, seen as a plane passes over Hong Kong. ((AP Photo/Kin Cheung)
