Retirement is no longer just about choosing somewhere warm and affordable. It’s increasingly about selecting a country that aligns with your budget, healthcare needs, residency rules, and long‑term lifestyle.
In 2025, a growing number of retirees are looking beyond traditional U.S. “sun belt” destinations and evaluating foreign countries for their potential to stretch nest eggs while delivering quality of life.
Global rankings, such as WorldAtlas’s list of the best places to retire, note that locations offering affordable healthcare, low cost of living, and favorable tax or visa conditions are rising rapidly in popularity.
Countries and cities that combine economic stability with strong quality-of-life are drawing increasing attention from retirees who want their savings to go further.
Here are 12 countries that in 2025 offer standout retirement value for affordable living, open policies, and a quality of life worth the move.
Portugal blends affordability with lifestyle
Portugal is consistently cited as one of the top retirement destinations. According to CNN, Portugal offers a low cost of living, favorable healthcare system, and mild climate. Tax incentives for foreign retirees add an extra financial cushion.
Mexico combines proximity and low costs
For U.S. retirees, Mexico provides a convenient geographic option with a strong quality of life. WorldAtlas highlights its affordable housing, rich culture, and accessible healthcare. Popular areas such as Lake Chapala and San Miguel de Allende offer vibrant expat communities.
Costa Rica offers eco-friendly retirement options
Costa Rica’s appeal lies in its natural beauty and strong healthcare system. According to CNN, it provides a slower pace of life with a low cost of living in many regions. Retirees benefit from a welcoming expat network and extensive medical infrastructure.
Spain balances culture, climate, and cost
Spain remains a perennial favorite for retirees seeking lifestyle value. WorldAtlas notes its affordable Mediterranean towns, strong healthcare, and cultural richness. Retirees can enjoy outdoor dining, historic architecture, and relaxed coastal living.
Malaysia provides modern amenities for less
Malaysia is praised for combining affordability with modern infrastructure. CNN emphasizes its low healthcare costs, safe urban centers, and easy expat integration. Cities such as Kuala Lumpur offer international amenities without the high price tag of Western cities.
Panama offers easy relocation and tax benefits
Panama has long attracted retirees for its financial perks. According to Kiplinger, its pensionado visa program offers discounts on healthcare, utilities, and entertainment. The cost of living is manageable, particularly outside Panama City.
Ecuador features diverse climates and low expenses
Ecuador appeals to those seeking variety and affordability. WorldAtlas cites its coastal beaches, highland towns, and temperate lowlands as diverse options. Living costs are significantly lower than in the U.S., especially in housing and food.
Thailand provides enjoyable living with budget-friendly options
Thailand offers a combination of cultural richness and low-cost lifestyle. CNN points to affordable housing, inexpensive healthcare, and a warm climate. Its expat-friendly infrastructure makes integration smoother for newcomers.
Italy offers beauty and community
Italy is attractive for retirees drawn to history, cuisine, and scenic regions. Kiplinger notes that smaller towns offer affordable housing and lower living costs than major cities. Retirees enjoy rich local traditions while stretching their savings.
New Zealand specializes in quality of life
New Zealand provides a high-quality environment for retirees. CNN highlights its healthcare system, low crime rates, and natural beauty. Though some areas are more expensive, careful planning can make retirement financially viable.
Belize offers affordability with no language barrier
Belize appeals to retirees for its English-speaking environment and Caribbean charm. WorldAtlas points to its accessible healthcare and low cost of living. Coastal towns provide affordable seaside living.
Vietnam delivers value with fast-growing infrastructure
Vietnam is increasingly recognized for its affordability and modern amenities. CNN highlights its low cost of housing, vibrant cities, and expanding healthcare options. Strong expat communities support integration into daily life.