Breaking news: India is bursting into a thick plume of colours today!

Spring is no spring in India if it isn’t heralded by a nationwide burst of colours. And today (March 02) is that day.

Vast swathes of the country are celebrating the Hindu festival of Holi, marking the end of winter. Millions swarming into public spaces, splashing and smearing powders of myriad hues on each other and everyone else—not sparing even complete strangers.

In the run up to Holi, vendors start stocking a range oranges, blues, reds, and greens while families prepare traditional delicacies like gujia, a sweet fried dumpling made with semolina.

Here’s a selection of photos of Holi preparations and celebrations across India this year:

Colour vendors in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh, on Feb. 27. (EPA-EFE/Sanjeev Gupta)

Widows celebrating Holi in Vrindavan, Uttar Pradesh. Many Hindu widows are usually forced to live ascetic lives, but over the past few years, women, particularly in this town, have been breaking this centuries-old tradition. (EPA-EFE/Harish Tyagi)

Widows dancing in Vrindavan. (Reuters/Adnan Abidi)

Celebrations inside a temple in Nandgaon, Uttar Pradesh. (Reuters/Adnan Abidi)

Inside a Nandgaon temple. (Reuters/Adnan Abidi)

Colour powder vendors in Guwahati, Assam. (Reuters/Anuwar Hazarika)

Holi revellers in Kolkata, West Bengal. (AP Photo/Bikas D)

A woman joins a chariot procession of Lord Krishna in Kolkata as part o the festivities. (AP Photo/Bikas Das)

A tourist takes in the colours of Holi in Kolkata. (EPA-EFE/Piyal Adhikary)

College girls in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh. (EPA-EFE/Sanjeev Gupta)

College students in Jammu. (EPA-EFE/Jaipal Singh)