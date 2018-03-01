Breaking news: India is bursting into a thick plume of colours today!

Spring is no spring in India if it isn’t heralded by a nationwide burst of colours. And today (March 02) is that day.
Vast swathes of the country are celebrating the Hindu festival of Holi, marking the end of winter. Millions swarming into public spaces, splashing and smearing powders of myriad hues on each other and everyone else—not sparing even complete strangers.
In the run up to Holi, vendors start stocking a range oranges, blues, reds, and greens while families prepare traditional delicacies like gujia, a sweet fried dumpling made with semolina.
Here’s a selection of photos of Holi preparations and celebrations across India this year: