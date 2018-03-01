BURA NA MANO

Breaking news: India is bursting into a thick plume of colours today!

Spring is no spring in India if it isn’t heralded by a nationwide burst of colours. And today (March 02) is that day.

Vast swathes of the country are celebrating the Hindu festival of Holi, marking the end of winter. Millions swarming into public spaces, splashing and smearing powders of myriad hues on each other and everyone else—not sparing even complete strangers.

In the run up to Holi, vendors start stocking a range oranges, blues, reds, and greens while families prepare traditional delicacies like gujia, a sweet fried dumpling made with semolina.

Here’s a selection of photos of Holi preparations and celebrations across India this year:

Holi celebration in Bhopal
Colour vendors in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh, on Feb. 27. (EPA-EFE/Sanjeev Gupta)
Holi celebration in Vrindavan
Widows celebrating Holi in Vrindavan, Uttar Pradesh. Many Hindu widows are usually forced to live ascetic lives, but over the past few years, women, particularly in this town, have been breaking this centuries-old tradition. (EPA-EFE/Harish Tyagi)
Widows daubed in colours dance as they take part in Holi celebrations in the town of Vrindavan
Widows dancing in Vrindavan. (Reuters/Adnan Abidi)
Hindu devotees take part in the religious festival of Holi inside a temple in Nandgaon village
Celebrations inside a temple in Nandgaon, Uttar Pradesh. (Reuters/Adnan Abidi)
Hindu devotees take part in the religious festival of Holi inside a temple in Nandgaon village
Inside a Nandgaon temple. (Reuters/Adnan Abidi)
Vendors selling coloured powder for Holi celebrations, wait for customers along a roadside in Guwahati
Colour powder vendors in Guwahati, Assam. (Reuters/Anuwar Hazarika)
India Hindu Festival
Holi revellers in Kolkata, West Bengal. (AP Photo/Bikas D)
India Hindu Festival
A woman joins a chariot procession of Lord Krishna in Kolkata as part o the festivities. (AP Photo/Bikas Das)
People celebrate Holi festival in Kolkata
A tourist takes in the colours of Holi in Kolkata. (EPA-EFE/Piyal Adhikary)
Holi festival in Bhopal
College girls in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh. (EPA-EFE/Sanjeev Gupta)
Holi festival in Jammu
College students in Jammu. (EPA-EFE/Jaipal Singh)
A student of Rabindra Bharati University, with his face smeared in coloured powder, reacts as his fellow student throws coloured powder on his face during Holi celebrations inside the university campus in Kolkata
A student of Rabindra Bharati University in Kolkata, West Bengal. (Reuters/Rupak De Chowdhuri)
