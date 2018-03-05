Five US jobs will be lost for every new one created by Trump’s steel tariffs

The across-the-board tariffs on steel and aluminum that Donald Trump announced last week would result in a net loss of 146,000 US jobs, even before the impact of any retaliatory tariffs from trading partners are figured in, according to a Washington, DC-based economic consulting group.

“Steel and aluminum tariffs would reverberate throughout the US economy in ways that will, on balance, reduce US employment,” writes the Trade Partnership in a study (pdf) published Monday (March 5). Here’s a partial list of estimated jobs lost and gained by the tariffs, according to the study:

Overall, five jobs will be cut for every one created by the tariffs, the study says.

The service sector—including jobs in things like recreation and professional services— will be especially hard-hit, the authors of the study argue, because US consumers who are forced to pay more for goods like cars would cut spending in other areas: