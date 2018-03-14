Mapping a city like New York, where streets and avenues are neatly arranged in a grid, is a piece of cake. But a city in India is a different animal.

So, on March 13, internet search giant Google launched a suite of new features to make getting around the streets and lanes in India easier. From generating unique area-specific codes to using nearby landmarks to navigate to allowing users to add addresses that don’t appear on Maps yet, Google is attempting to bring order to the chaos. The company, which made Maps voice navigation available in Hindi in 2014, has now added six new local languages: Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Telugu, Tamil, and Malayalam.

“While some addresses are well-defined by street names and house numbers that are easy to find, others can be long-winded and hard to locate,” the company said in a blog post. “The other reality is that millions of people and places in India are hard to locate—especially those in remote areas.”