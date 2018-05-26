The history that can be made in the Champions League final

There are fistfuls of records up for grabs when Real Madrid and Liverpool, two giants of European football, meet in a mouth-watering Champions League final in Kyiv today (May 26).

The majesty of Real Madrid

Footballing royalty Real Madrid have won the most European championships of any team, with 12 victories, going back to the very first in 1955-6—the first of five consecutive wins. They’re now aiming to be the first team to win three in-a-row since the tournament was rebranded as the Champions League in 1992.

Liverpool won their first European cup under legendary coach Bob Paisley in 1976-7—and again the following year. A win today would take them ahead of Bayern Munich and Barcelona, with six European victories. It would also take English clubs’ shared total of European wins to 13; above Italy’s 12. Spain leads that list with 17.