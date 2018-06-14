Donald Trump is the oldest elected leader of a major world power

Donald Trump turns 72 today, becoming only the second US president to hit that age while in office. Serving two terms would see him overtake former president Ronald Reagan, who was two weeks shy of 78 when he left office.

While in office, the real estate mogul has surrounded himself with people of his generation. Twelve of the twenty-five people in Trump’s cabinet are past retirement age, while only three are under 50.

Trump is also the third-oldest leader in the G20, and oldest elected leader. (Saudi Arabia and Brazil have leaders old than Trump, but the former is a monarchy and the latter installed its vice president in the top office after president Dilma Rousseff was impeached.)

The oldest G20 leaders

Leader Country Age In office since King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud Saudi Arabia 82 2015 Michel Temer Brazil 77 2016 Donald Trump United States 72 2017 Narendra Modi India 67 2014 Vladimir Putin Russia 65 years, 251 days 2000 Moon Jae-in South Korea 65 years, 142 days 2017 Xi Jingping China 65 years, two days 2013 Recep Tayyip Erdogan Turkey 64 years, 110 days 2003 Angela Merkel Germany 63 years, 335 days 2005

The oldest US presidents