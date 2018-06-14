HBD DJT

Donald Trump is the oldest elected leader of a major world power

Written by
Obsession
"America First"
U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un walk together before their working lunch during their summit at the Capella Hotel on the resort island of Sentosa, Singapore June 12, 2018. Picture taken June 12, 2018. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst - RC116285B8A0
Kim Jong-un is believed to be around half Trump's age. (Reuters/Jonathan Ernst)
Written by
Obsession
"America First"

Donald Trump turns 72 today, becoming only the second US president to hit that age while in office. Serving two terms would see him overtake former president Ronald Reagan, who was two weeks shy of 78 when he left office.

While in office, the real estate mogul has surrounded himself with people of his generation. Twelve of the twenty-five people in Trump’s cabinet are past retirement age, while only three are under 50.

Trump is also the third-oldest leader in the G20, and oldest elected leader. (Saudi Arabia and Brazil have leaders old than Trump, but the former is a monarchy and the latter installed its vice president in the top office after president Dilma Rousseff was impeached.)

The oldest G20 leaders

Leader Country Age In office since
King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud Saudi Arabia 82 2015
Michel Temer Brazil 77 2016
Donald Trump United States 72 2017
Narendra Modi India 67 2014
Vladimir Putin Russia 65 years, 251 days 2000
Moon Jae-in South Korea 65 years, 142 days 2017
Xi Jingping China 65 years, two days 2013
Recep Tayyip Erdogan Turkey 64 years, 110 days 2003
Angela Merkel Germany 63 years, 335 days 2005

The oldest US presidents

President In office Age (leaving office) Age at death
Ronald Reagan 1981-1989 77 years, 349 days 93 years, 120 days
Donald Trump 2017- at least 72 years n/a
Dwight Eisenhower 1953-1961 70 years, 98 days 78 years, 166 days
Andrew Jackson 1829-1837 69 years, 355 days 78 years, 86 days
James Buchanan 1857-1861 69 years, 316 days 77 years, 40 days
Harry Truman 1945-1953 68 years, 258 days 88 years, 233 days
George H.W. Bush 1989-1993 68 years, 223 days n/a
home our picks popular latest obsessions search