Donald Trump is the oldest elected leader of a major world power

Donald Trump turns 72 today, becoming only the second US president to hit that age while in office. Serving two terms would see him overtake former president Ronald Reagan, who was two weeks shy of 78 when he left office.
While in office, the real estate mogul has surrounded himself with people of his generation. Twelve of the twenty-five people in Trump’s cabinet are past retirement age, while only three are under 50.
Trump is also the third-oldest leader in the G20, and oldest elected leader. (Saudi Arabia and Brazil have leaders old than Trump, but the former is a monarchy and the latter installed its vice president in the top office after president Dilma Rousseff was impeached.)
The oldest G20 leaders
|Leader
|Country
|Age
|In office since
|King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud
|Saudi Arabia
|82
|2015
|Michel Temer
|Brazil
|77
|2016
|Donald Trump
|United States
|72
|2017
|Narendra Modi
|India
|67
|2014
|Vladimir Putin
|Russia
|65 years, 251 days
|2000
|Moon Jae-in
|South Korea
|65 years, 142 days
|2017
|Xi Jingping
|China
|65 years, two days
|2013
|Recep Tayyip Erdogan
|Turkey
|64 years, 110 days
|2003
|Angela Merkel
|Germany
|63 years, 335 days
|2005
The oldest US presidents
|President
|In office
|Age (leaving office)
|Age at death
|Ronald Reagan
|1981-1989
|77 years, 349 days
|93 years, 120 days
|Donald Trump
|2017-
|at least 72 years
|n/a
|Dwight Eisenhower
|1953-1961
|70 years, 98 days
|78 years, 166 days
|Andrew Jackson
|1829-1837
|69 years, 355 days
|78 years, 86 days
|James Buchanan
|1857-1861
|69 years, 316 days
|77 years, 40 days
|Harry Truman
|1945-1953
|68 years, 258 days
|88 years, 233 days
|George H.W. Bush
|1989-1993
|68 years, 223 days
|n/a