STEEL, POSTCARDS, AND JAM

The full list of 229 US products targeted by Canada’s retaliatory tariffs

container ships in Vancouver, Canada.
Contained trade. (Reuters)
Canada is not backing down from the trade fight started by Donald Trump.

The US’s northern neighbor and close ally on Friday imposed tariffs on $12.6 billion worth of US products. The move, which the Canadian government had announced in May, is in response to Trump’s controversial steel and aluminum tariffs on Canada, Mexico, and the European Union. The Canadian taxes, whose value matches the US tariffs dollar-for-dollar, kick in on July 1.

The list of targeted products includes steel and aluminum, as well as an assortment of other goods such as strawberry jam, printed or illustrated postcards, sleeping bags, and ballpoint pens. The selection is likely not random; both Mexico and the EU carefully crafted their retaliatory tariffs to inflict the most pain on the US, while not hurting their own consumers.

Here is Canada’s list.

Steel Products:

Product Duty HTS Code
Ingots 25% 7206.10.00
Other primary forms 25% 7206.90.00
Containing by weight less than 0.25% of carbon: Of rectangular (including square) cross-section, the width measuring less than twice the thickness 25% 7207.11.00
Containing by weight less than 0.25% of carbon: Other, of rectangular (other than square) cross-section 25% 7207.12.00
Containing by weight less than 0.25% of carbon: Other 25% 7207.19.00
Containing by weight 0.25% or more of carbon 25% 7207.20.00
In coils, not further worked than hot-rolled, with patterns in relief 25% 7208.10.00
Other, in coils, not further worked than hot-rolled, pickled: Of a thickness of 4.75 mm or more 25% 7208.25.00
Other, in coils, not further worked than hot-rolled, pickled: Of a thickness of 3 mm or more but less than 4.75 mm 25% 7208.26.00
Other, in coils, not further worked than hot-rolled, pickled: Of a thickness of less than 3 mm 25% 7208.27.00
Other, in coils, not further worked than hot-rolled: Of a thickness exceeding 10 mm 25% 7208.36.00
Other, in coils, not further worked than hot-rolled: Of a thickness of 4.75 mm or more but not exceeding 10 mm 25% 7208.37.00
Other, in coils, not further worked than hot-rolled: Of a thickness of 3 mm or more but less than 4.75 mm 25% 7208.38.00
Other, in coils, not further worked than hot-rolled: Of a thickness of less than 3 mm 25% 7208.39.00
Not in coils, not further worked than hot-rolled, with patterns in relief 25% 7208.40.00
Other, not in coils, not further worked than hot-rolled: Of a thickness exceeding 10 mm 25% 7208.51.00
Other, not in coils, not further worked than hot-rolled: Of a thickness of 4.75 mm or more but not exceeding 10 mm 25% 7208.52.00
Other, not in coils, not further worked than hot-rolled: Other, of a thickness of 3 mm or more but less than 4.75 mm 25% 7208.53.00
Other, not in coils, not further worked than hot-rolled: Other, of a thickness of less than 3 mm 25% 7208.54.00
Other flat-rolled products 25% 7208.90.00
In coils, not further worked than cold-rolled (cold-reduced): Of a thickness of 3 mm or more 25% 7209.15.00
In coils, not further worked than cold-rolled (cold-reduced): Of a thickness exceeding 1 mm but less than 3 mm 25% 7209.16.00
In coils, not further worked than cold-rolled (cold-reduced): Of a thickness of 0.5 mm or more but not exceeding 1 mm 25% 7209.17.00
In coils, not further worked than cold-rolled (cold-reduced): Of a thickness of less than 0.5 mm 25% 7209.18.00
Not in coils, not further worked than cold-rolled (cold-reduced): Of a thickness of 3 mm or more 25% 7209.25.00
Not in coils, not further worked than cold-rolled (cold-reduced): Of a thickness exceeding 1 mm but less than 3 mm 25% 7209.26.00
Not in coils, not further worked than cold-rolled (cold-reduced): Of a thickness of 0.5 mm or more but not exceeding 1 mm 25% 7209.27.00
Not in coils, not further worked than cold-rolled (cold-reduced): Of a thickness of less than 0.5 mm 25% 7209.28.00
Other flat-rolled products, of a width of 600 mm or more, cold-rolled (cold-reduced) 25% 7209.90.00
Plated or coated with tin: Of a thickness of 0.5 mm or more 25% 7210.11.00
Plated or coated with tin: Of a thickness of less than 0.5 mm 25% 7210.12.00
Plated or coated with lead, including terne-plate 25% 7210.20.00
Electrolytically plated or coated with zinc 25% 7210.30.00
Otherwise plated or coated with zinc: Corrugated 25% 7210.41.00
Otherwise plated or coated with zinc: Other 25% 7210.49.00
Plated or coated with chromium oxides or with chromium and chromium oxides 25% 7210.50.00
Plated or coated with aluminum: Plated or coated with aluminium-zinc alloys 25% 7210.61.00
Plated or coated with aluminum: Other 25% 7210.69.00
Painted, varnished or coated with plastics 25% 7210.70.00
Other flat-rolled products of a width of 600 mm or more, clad, plated, coated 25% 7210.90.00
Not further worked than hot-rolled: Rolled on four faces or in a closed box pass, of a width exceeding 150 mm and a thickness of not less than 4 mm, not in coils and without patterns in relief 25% 7211.13.00
Not further worked than hot-rolled: Other, of a thickness of 4.75 mm or more 25% 7211.14.00
Not further worked than hot-rolled: Other 25% 7211.19.00
Not further worked than cold-rolled (cold-reduced): Containing by weight less than 0.25% of carbon 25% 7211.23.00
Not further worked than cold-rolled (cold-reduced): Other 25% 7211.29.00
Other flat-rolled products, of a width less than 600 mm, not clad, plated or coated 25% 7211.90.00
Plated or coated with tin 25% 7212.10.00
Electrolytically plated or coated with zinc 25% 7212.20.00
Otherwise plated or coated with zinc 25% 7212.30.00
Painted, varnished or coated with plastics 25% 7212.40.00
Otherwise plated or coated 25% 7212.50.00
Clad 25% 7212.60.00
Containing indentations, ribs, grooves or other deformations produced during the rolling process 25% 7213.10.00
Other, of free-cutting steel 25% 7213.20.00
Other: Of circular cross-section measuring less than 14 mm in diameter 25% 7213.91.00
Other: Other bars and rods 25% 7213.99.00
Forged 25% 7214.10.00
Containing indentations, ribs, grooves or other deformations produced during the rolling process or twisted after rolling 25% 7214.20.00
Other, of free-cutting steel 25% 7214.30.00
Other: Of rectangular (other than square) cross-section 25% 7214.91.00
Other: Other bars and rods 25% 7214.99.00
Of free-cutting steel, not further worked than cold-formed or cold-finished 25% 7215.10.00
Other, not further worked than cold-formed or cold-finished 25% 7215.50.00
Other bars and rods 25% 7215.90.00
U, I or H sections, not further worked than hot-rolled, hot-drawn or extruded, of a height of less than 80 mm 25% 7216.10.00
L or T sections, not further worked than hot-rolled, hot-drawn or extruded, of a height of less than 80 mm: L sections 25% 7216.21.00
L or T sections, not further worked than hot-rolled, hot-drawn or extruded, of a height of less than 80 mm: T sections 25% 7216.22.00
Other angles, shapes and sections, not further worked than hot-rolled, hot-drawn or extruded 25% 7216.50.00
Other: Other angles, shapes and sections 25% 7216.99.00
Not plated or coated, whether or not polished 25% 7217.10.00
Plated or coated with zinc 25% 7217.20.00
Plated or coated with other base metals 25% 7217.30.00
Other wire 25% 7217.90.00
Ingots and other primary forms 25% 7218.10.00
Other: Of rectangular (other than square) cross-section 25% 7218.91.00
Other: Other semi-finished products of stainless steel 25% 7218.99.00
Bars and rods, hot-rolled, in irregularly wound coils, of stainless steel. 25% 7221.00.00
Bars and rods, not further worked than hot-rolled, hot-drawn or extruded: Of circular cross-section 25% 7222.11.00
Bars and rods, not further worked than hot-rolled, hot-drawn or extruded: Other 25% 7222.19.00
Bars and rods, not further worked than cold-formed or cold-finished 25% 7222.20.00
Other bars and rods 25% 7222.30.00
Angles, shapes and sections 25% 7222.40.00
Wire of stainless steel. 25% 7223.00.00
Ingots and other primary forms 25% 7224.10.00
Other semi-finished products of other alloy steel 25% 7224.90.00
Other, not further worked than hot-rolled, in coils 25% 7225.30.00
Other, not further worked than hot-rolled, not in coils 25% 7225.40.00
Other, not further worked than cold-rolled (cold-reduced) 25% 7225.50.00
Other: Electrolytically plated or coated with zin 25% 7225.91.00
Other: Otherwise plated or coated with zinc 25% 7225.92.00
Other: Other flat-rolled products 25% 7225.99.00
Of high speed steel 25% 7226.20.00
Other: Not further worked than hot-rolled 25% 7226.91.00
Other: Not further worked than cold-rolled (cold-reduced) 25% 7226.92.00
Other: Other flat-rolled products 25% 7226.99.00
Of high speed steel 25% 7227.10.00
Of silico-manganese steel 25% 7227.20.00
Other bars and rods 25% 7227.90.00
Bars and rods, of high speed steel 25% 7228.10.00
Bars and rods, of silico-manganese steel 25% 7228.20.00
Other bars and rods, not further worked than hot-rolled, hot-drawn or extruded 25% 7228.30.00
Other bars and rods, not further worked than forged 25% 7228.40.00
Other bars and rods, not further worked than cold-formed or cold-finished 25% 7228.50.00
Other bars and rods 25% 7228.60.00
Angles, shapes and sections 25% 7228.70.00
Hollow drill bars and rods 25% 7228.80.00
Of silico-manganese steel 25% 7229.20.00
Other wire 25% 7229.90.00
Line pipe of a kind used for oil or gas pipelines: Other 25% 7304.19.00
Casing, tubing and drill pipe, of a kind used in drilling for oil or gas: Other 25% 7304.29.00
Other, of circular cross-section, of iron or non-alloy steel: Cold-drawn or cold-rolled (cold-reduced) 25% 7304.31.00
Other, of circular cross-section, of iron or non-alloy steel: Other 25% 7304.39.00
Other, of circular cross-section, of stainless steel: Other 25% 7304.49.00
Other, of circular cross-section, of other alloy steel: Cold-drawn or cold-rolled (cold-reduced) 25% 7304.51.00
Other, of circular cross-section, of other alloy steel: Other 25% 7304.59.00
Other tubes, pipes and hollow profiles 25% 7304.90.00
Line pipe of a kind used for oil or gas pipelines: Longitudinally submerged arc welded 25% 7305.11.00
Line pipe of a kind used for oil or gas pipelines: Other, longitudinally welded 25% 7305.12.00
Line pipe of a kind used for oil or gas pipelines: Other 25% 7305.19.00
Casing of a kind used in drilling for oil or gas 25% 7305.20.00
Other, welded: Longitudinally welded 25% 7305.31.00
Other, welded: Other 25% 7305.39.00
Other tubes and pipes 25% 7305.90.00
Line pipe of a kind used for oil or gas pipelines: Other 25% 7306.19.00
Casing and tubing of a kind used in drilling for oil or gas: Other 25% 7306.29.00
Other, welded, of circular cross-section, of iron or non-alloy steel 25% 7306.30.00
Other, welded, of circular cross-section, of stainless steel 25% 7306.40.00
Other, welded, of circular cross-section, of other alloy steel 25% 7306.50.00
Other, welded, of non-circular cross-section: Of square or rectangular cross-section 25% 7306.61.00
Other, welded, of non-circular cross-section: Of other non-circular cross-section 25% 7306.69.00
Other tubes and pipes and hollow profiles 25% 7306.90.00

Aluminum Products

Product Duty HTS Code
Of aluminum, not alloyed 10% 7604.10.00
Of aluminum alloys: Hollow profiles 10% 7604.21.00
Of aluminum alloys: Other 10% 7604.29.00
Rectangular (including square): Of aluminum alloys 10% 7606.12.00
Doors, windows and their frames and thresholds for doors 10% 7610.10.00
Other: For use in Canadian manufactures 10% 7610.90.10
Other: Other parts 10% 7610.90.90
Aluminum reservoirs, tanks, vats and similar containers, for any material (other than compressed or liquefied gas), of a capacity exceeding 300 litres, whether or not lined or heat-insulated, but not fitted with mechanical or thermal equipment. 10% 7611.00.00
Collapsible tubular containers 10% 7612.10.00
Aerosol containers, excluding three-piece cans without inserts having a base diameter of 50 mm or more but not exceeding 80 mm 10% 7612.90.10
Other: Embossed aluminum cans for use in the packaging of beverages 10% 7612.90.91
Other: Other aluminum casks, drums, cans, boxes and similar containers 10% 7612.90.99
Aluminum containers for compressed or liquefied gas 10% 7613.00.00
Table, kitchen or other household articles and parts thereof; pot scourers and scouring or polishing pads, gloves and the like 10% 7615.10.00
Sanitary ware and parts thereof 10% 7615.20.00
Nails, tacks, staples (other than those of heading 83.05), screws, bolts, nuts, screw hooks, rivets, cotters, cotter-pins, washers and similar articles 10% 7616.10.00
Cloth, grill, netting and fencing, of aluminum wire 10% 7616.91.00
Cups for use in the manufacture of candles;
Ferrules for use in the manufacture of pencils;
Fish egg incubators and parts thereof;
For climbing or mountaineering;
Identification bands for migratory birds;
Pigeon countermark leg bands;
To be employed in the manufacture of sera, antisera, toxoids, viruses, toxins or antitoxins, virus or bacterial vaccines, bacteriophage or bacterial lysates, allergenics, liver extracts, pituitary extracts, epinephrine or its solutions, insulin (with or without zinc, globin or protamine), and blood plasma or serum of human origin, or fractions thereof, or extenders or substitutes therefor		 10% 7616.99.10
Other: Other articles of aluminum 10% 7616.99.90

Other Products

Product Duty HTS Code
Yogurt: Within access commitment 10% 0403.10.10
Yogurt: Over access commitment 10% 0403.10.20
Coffee, roasted: Not decaffeinated 10% 0901.21.00
Prepared meals: Of spent fowl; Specially defined mixtures 10% 1602.32.11
Other: Specially defined mixtures, other than in cans or glass jars; Spent fowl other than in cans or glass jars 10% 1602.32.92
Of bovine animals: Prepared meals 10% 1602.50.10
Of bovine animals: Other 10% 1602.50.99
Maple sugar and maple syrup 10% 1702.20.00
Liquorice candy; Toffee 10% 1704.90.20
Other sugar confectionary 10% 1704.90.90
Other chocolate, in blocks, slabs or bars: Filled 10% 1806.31.00
Other chocolate, in blocks, slabs or bars: Not filled 10% 1806.32.00
Pizza and quiche 10% 1905.90.51
Cucumbers and gherkins 10% 2001.10.00
Strawberry jam 10% 2007.99.10
Orange juice: Not frozen, of a Brix value not exceeding 20 10% 2009.12.00
Soya sauce 10% 2103.10.00
Tomato ketchup and other tomato sauces: Tomato ketchup 10% 2103.20.10
Tomato ketchup and other tomato sauces: Other 10% 2103.20.90
Mayonnaise and salad dressing 10% 2103.90.10
Mixed condiments and mixed seasonings 10% 2103.90.20
Other sauces 10% 2103.90.90
Soups and broths and preparations therefor 10% 2104.10.00
Waters, including mineral waters and aerated waters, containing added sugar or other sweetening matter or flavoured 10% 2202.10.00
Whiskies 10% 2208.30.00
Manicure or pedicure preparations 10% 3304.30.00
Hair lacquers 10% 3305.30.00
Pre-shave, shaving or after-shave preparations 10% 3307.10.00
Preparations for perfuming or deodorizing rooms, including odoriferous preparations used during religious rites: Other 10% 3307.49.00
Organic surface-active products and preparations for washing the skin, in the form of liquid or cream and put up for retail sale, whether or not containing soap 10% 3401.30.00
Preparations put up for retail sale: Automatic dishwasher detergents 10% 3402.20.10
Candles, tapers and the like: Other 10% 3406.00.90
Products suitable for use as glues or adhesives, put up for retail sale as glues or adhesives, not exceeding a net weight of 1 kg 10% 3506.10.00
Insecticides: In packages of a gross weight not exceeding 1.36 kg each 10% 3808.91.10
Fungicides: In packages of a gross weight not exceeding 1.36 kg each 10% 3808.92.10
Herbicides, anti-sprouting products and plant-growth regulators: In packages of a gross weight not exceeding 1.36 kg each 10% 3808.93.10
Sacks and bags (including cones), of polymers of ethylene: Other 10% 3923.21.90
Sacks and bags (including cones), of other plastics: Other 10% 3923.29.90
Tableware and kitchenware 10% 3924.10.00
Other household articles and hygienic or toilet articles, of plastics 10% 3924.90.00
Other plywood, consisting solely of sheets of wood (other than bamboo), each ply not exceeding 6 mm thickness: Other, with both outer plies of coniferous wood 10% 4412.39.00
Other: Other plywood, veneered panels and similar laminated wood 10% 4412.99.90
Other paper and paperboard, not containing fibres obtained by a mechanical or chemi-mechanical process or of which not more than 10% by weight of the total fibre content consists of such fibres: Weighing 40 g/m² or more but not more than 150 g/m², in sheets with one side not exceeding 435 mm and the other side not exceeding 297 mm in the unfolded state 10% 4802.56.00
Paper and paperboard coated, impregnated or covered with plastics (excluding adhesives): Other 10% 4811.59.00
Toilet paper 10% 4818.10.00
Handkerchiefs, cleansing or facial tissues and towels 10% 4818.20.00
Tablecloths and serviettes 10% 4818.30.00
Of a kind used for winding textile yarn 10% 4822.10.00
Other bobbins, spools, caps and similar supports 10% 4822.90.00
Printed or illustrated postcards; printed cards bearing personal greetings, messages or announcements, whether or not illustrated, with or without envelopes or trimmings. 10% 4909.00.00
Cast iron grilles, of a weight not exceeding 3 kg, not further worked than as cast, cut and ground, for use in the manufacture of finished grilles for non-industrial non-portable stoves or ranges, for gas fuel or for both gas or other fuels; For appliances, excluding cooking appliances and plate warmers; For cooking appliances and plate warmers for gas fuel or for both gas and other fuels, excluding non-portable stoves or ranges (including those specially designed for use on boats) 10% 7321.90.10
For non-portable stoves or ranges (including those specially designed for use on boats), for gas fuel or for both gas or other fuels: Cooking chambers 10% 7321.90.21
For non-portable stoves or ranges (including those specially designed for use on boats), for gas fuel or for both gas or other fuels: Top surface panels 10% 7321.90.22
Or non-portable stoves or ranges (including those specially designed for use on boats), for gas fuel or for both gas or other fuels: Door assemblies, incorporating at least two of the following: inner panel, outer panel, window, insulation 10% 7321.90.23
For non-portable stoves or ranges (including those specially designed for use on boats), for gas fuel or both gas or other fuels: Oven pilot burners, top burners of other than cast iron, oven burners and lighter cones, for use in the manufacture of ranges 10% 7321.90.24
For non-portable stoves or ranges (including those specially designed for use on boats), for gas fuel or both gas or other fuels: Other 10% 7321.90.29
Other parts 10% 7321.90.90
Combined refrigerator-freezers, fitted with separate external doors: Absorption-type, combination gas and electric powered, designed for permanent installation in recreational vehicles and for use in the manufacture of such vehicles 10% 8418.10.10
Combined refrigerator-freezers, fitted with separate external doors: Other 10% 8418.10.90
Instantaneous or storage water heaters, non-electric: Other 10% 8419.19.00
Dish washing machines, of the household type: Other 10% 8422.11.90
Mowers for lawns, parks or sports-grounds: Powered, with the cutting device rotating in a horizontal plane 10% 8433.11.00
Machines, each of a dry linen capacity not exceeding 10 kg, fully-automatic machines: Household type, not including machines which both wash and dry 10% 8450.11.10
Machines, each of a dry linen capacity not exceeding 10 kg, fully-automatic machines: Other 10% 8450.11.90
Machines, each of a dry linen capacity exceeding 10 kg 10% 8450.20.00
Inflatable boats 10% 8903.10.00
Other: Sailboats, with or without auxiliary motor 10% 8903.91.00
Other: Motorboats, other than outboard motorboats 10% 8903.92.00
Other: Other vessels for pleasure, outboard motorboats 10% 8903.99.90
Other seats, with wooden frames, upholstered: For domestic purposes 10% 9401.61.10
Other seats, with wooden frames, upholstered: Other 10% 9401.61.90
Mattresses: Of cellular rubber or plastics, whether or not covered 10% 9404.21.00
Mattresses: Of other materials 10% 9404.29.00
Sleeping bags 10% 9404.30.00
Pillows, cushions and similar furnishings, of cotton; Quilts, eiderdowns, comforters and similar articles of textile material containing less than 85% by weight of silk or silk waste 10% 9404.90.10
Other bedding and similar articles 10% 9404.90.90
Playing cards 10% 9504.40.00
Ball point pens 10% 9608.10.00
Felt tipped and other porous-tipped pens and markers 10% 9608.20.00
