The full list of 229 US products targeted by Canada’s retaliatory tariffs

Canada is not backing down from the trade fight started by Donald Trump.
The US’s northern neighbor and close ally on Friday imposed tariffs on $12.6 billion worth of US products. The move, which the Canadian government had announced in May, is in response to Trump’s controversial steel and aluminum tariffs on Canada, Mexico, and the European Union. The Canadian taxes, whose value matches the US tariffs dollar-for-dollar, kick in on July 1.
The list of targeted products includes steel and aluminum, as well as an assortment of other goods such as strawberry jam, printed or illustrated postcards, sleeping bags, and ballpoint pens. The selection is likely not random; both Mexico and the EU carefully crafted their retaliatory tariffs to inflict the most pain on the US, while not hurting their own consumers.
Here is Canada’s list.
Steel Products:
|Product
|Duty
|HTS Code
|Ingots
|25%
|7206.10.00
|Other primary forms
|25%
|7206.90.00
|Containing by weight less than 0.25% of carbon: Of rectangular (including square) cross-section, the width measuring less than twice the thickness
|25%
|7207.11.00
|Containing by weight less than 0.25% of carbon: Other, of rectangular (other than square) cross-section
|25%
|7207.12.00
|Containing by weight less than 0.25% of carbon: Other
|25%
|7207.19.00
|Containing by weight 0.25% or more of carbon
|25%
|7207.20.00
|In coils, not further worked than hot-rolled, with patterns in relief
|25%
|7208.10.00
|Other, in coils, not further worked than hot-rolled, pickled: Of a thickness of 4.75 mm or more
|25%
|7208.25.00
|Other, in coils, not further worked than hot-rolled, pickled: Of a thickness of 3 mm or more but less than 4.75 mm
|25%
|7208.26.00
|Other, in coils, not further worked than hot-rolled, pickled: Of a thickness of less than 3 mm
|25%
|7208.27.00
|Other, in coils, not further worked than hot-rolled: Of a thickness exceeding 10 mm
|25%
|7208.36.00
|Other, in coils, not further worked than hot-rolled: Of a thickness of 4.75 mm or more but not exceeding 10 mm
|25%
|7208.37.00
|Other, in coils, not further worked than hot-rolled: Of a thickness of 3 mm or more but less than 4.75 mm
|25%
|7208.38.00
|Other, in coils, not further worked than hot-rolled: Of a thickness of less than 3 mm
|25%
|7208.39.00
|Not in coils, not further worked than hot-rolled, with patterns in relief
|25%
|7208.40.00
|Other, not in coils, not further worked than hot-rolled: Of a thickness exceeding 10 mm
|25%
|7208.51.00
|Other, not in coils, not further worked than hot-rolled: Of a thickness of 4.75 mm or more but not exceeding 10 mm
|25%
|7208.52.00
|Other, not in coils, not further worked than hot-rolled: Other, of a thickness of 3 mm or more but less than 4.75 mm
|25%
|7208.53.00
|Other, not in coils, not further worked than hot-rolled: Other, of a thickness of less than 3 mm
|25%
|7208.54.00
|Other flat-rolled products
|25%
|7208.90.00
|In coils, not further worked than cold-rolled (cold-reduced): Of a thickness of 3 mm or more
|25%
|7209.15.00
|In coils, not further worked than cold-rolled (cold-reduced): Of a thickness exceeding 1 mm but less than 3 mm
|25%
|7209.16.00
|In coils, not further worked than cold-rolled (cold-reduced): Of a thickness of 0.5 mm or more but not exceeding 1 mm
|25%
|7209.17.00
|In coils, not further worked than cold-rolled (cold-reduced): Of a thickness of less than 0.5 mm
|25%
|7209.18.00
|Not in coils, not further worked than cold-rolled (cold-reduced): Of a thickness of 3 mm or more
|25%
|7209.25.00
|Not in coils, not further worked than cold-rolled (cold-reduced): Of a thickness exceeding 1 mm but less than 3 mm
|25%
|7209.26.00
|Not in coils, not further worked than cold-rolled (cold-reduced): Of a thickness of 0.5 mm or more but not exceeding 1 mm
|25%
|7209.27.00
|Not in coils, not further worked than cold-rolled (cold-reduced): Of a thickness of less than 0.5 mm
|25%
|7209.28.00
|Other flat-rolled products, of a width of 600 mm or more, cold-rolled (cold-reduced)
|25%
|7209.90.00
|Plated or coated with tin: Of a thickness of 0.5 mm or more
|25%
|7210.11.00
|Plated or coated with tin: Of a thickness of less than 0.5 mm
|25%
|7210.12.00
|Plated or coated with lead, including terne-plate
|25%
|7210.20.00
|Electrolytically plated or coated with zinc
|25%
|7210.30.00
|Otherwise plated or coated with zinc: Corrugated
|25%
|7210.41.00
|Otherwise plated or coated with zinc: Other
|25%
|7210.49.00
|Plated or coated with chromium oxides or with chromium and chromium oxides
|25%
|7210.50.00
|Plated or coated with aluminum: Plated or coated with aluminium-zinc alloys
|25%
|7210.61.00
|Plated or coated with aluminum: Other
|25%
|7210.69.00
|Painted, varnished or coated with plastics
|25%
|7210.70.00
|Other flat-rolled products of a width of 600 mm or more, clad, plated, coated
|25%
|7210.90.00
|Not further worked than hot-rolled: Rolled on four faces or in a closed box pass, of a width exceeding 150 mm and a thickness of not less than 4 mm, not in coils and without patterns in relief
|25%
|7211.13.00
|Not further worked than hot-rolled: Other, of a thickness of 4.75 mm or more
|25%
|7211.14.00
|Not further worked than hot-rolled: Other
|25%
|7211.19.00
|Not further worked than cold-rolled (cold-reduced): Containing by weight less than 0.25% of carbon
|25%
|7211.23.00
|Not further worked than cold-rolled (cold-reduced): Other
|25%
|7211.29.00
|Other flat-rolled products, of a width less than 600 mm, not clad, plated or coated
|25%
|7211.90.00
|Plated or coated with tin
|25%
|7212.10.00
|Electrolytically plated or coated with zinc
|25%
|7212.20.00
|Otherwise plated or coated with zinc
|25%
|7212.30.00
|Painted, varnished or coated with plastics
|25%
|7212.40.00
|Otherwise plated or coated
|25%
|7212.50.00
|Clad
|25%
|7212.60.00
|Containing indentations, ribs, grooves or other deformations produced during the rolling process
|25%
|7213.10.00
|Other, of free-cutting steel
|25%
|7213.20.00
|Other: Of circular cross-section measuring less than 14 mm in diameter
|25%
|7213.91.00
|Other: Other bars and rods
|25%
|7213.99.00
|Forged
|25%
|7214.10.00
|Containing indentations, ribs, grooves or other deformations produced during the rolling process or twisted after rolling
|25%
|7214.20.00
|Other, of free-cutting steel
|25%
|7214.30.00
|Other: Of rectangular (other than square) cross-section
|25%
|7214.91.00
|Other: Other bars and rods
|25%
|7214.99.00
|Of free-cutting steel, not further worked than cold-formed or cold-finished
|25%
|7215.10.00
|Other, not further worked than cold-formed or cold-finished
|25%
|7215.50.00
|Other bars and rods
|25%
|7215.90.00
|U, I or H sections, not further worked than hot-rolled, hot-drawn or extruded, of a height of less than 80 mm
|25%
|7216.10.00
|L or T sections, not further worked than hot-rolled, hot-drawn or extruded, of a height of less than 80 mm: L sections
|25%
|7216.21.00
|L or T sections, not further worked than hot-rolled, hot-drawn or extruded, of a height of less than 80 mm: T sections
|25%
|7216.22.00
|Other angles, shapes and sections, not further worked than hot-rolled, hot-drawn or extruded
|25%
|7216.50.00
|Other: Other angles, shapes and sections
|25%
|7216.99.00
|Not plated or coated, whether or not polished
|25%
|7217.10.00
|Plated or coated with zinc
|25%
|7217.20.00
|Plated or coated with other base metals
|25%
|7217.30.00
|Other wire
|25%
|7217.90.00
|Ingots and other primary forms
|25%
|7218.10.00
|Other: Of rectangular (other than square) cross-section
|25%
|7218.91.00
|Other: Other semi-finished products of stainless steel
|25%
|7218.99.00
|Bars and rods, hot-rolled, in irregularly wound coils, of stainless steel.
|25%
|7221.00.00
|Bars and rods, not further worked than hot-rolled, hot-drawn or extruded: Of circular cross-section
|25%
|7222.11.00
|Bars and rods, not further worked than hot-rolled, hot-drawn or extruded: Other
|25%
|7222.19.00
|Bars and rods, not further worked than cold-formed or cold-finished
|25%
|7222.20.00
|Other bars and rods
|25%
|7222.30.00
|Angles, shapes and sections
|25%
|7222.40.00
|Wire of stainless steel.
|25%
|7223.00.00
|Ingots and other primary forms
|25%
|7224.10.00
|Other semi-finished products of other alloy steel
|25%
|7224.90.00
|Other, not further worked than hot-rolled, in coils
|25%
|7225.30.00
|Other, not further worked than hot-rolled, not in coils
|25%
|7225.40.00
|Other, not further worked than cold-rolled (cold-reduced)
|25%
|7225.50.00
|Other: Electrolytically plated or coated with zin
|25%
|7225.91.00
|Other: Otherwise plated or coated with zinc
|25%
|7225.92.00
|Other: Other flat-rolled products
|25%
|7225.99.00
|Of high speed steel
|25%
|7226.20.00
|Other: Not further worked than hot-rolled
|25%
|7226.91.00
|Other: Not further worked than cold-rolled (cold-reduced)
|25%
|7226.92.00
|Other: Other flat-rolled products
|25%
|7226.99.00
|Of high speed steel
|25%
|7227.10.00
|Of silico-manganese steel
|25%
|7227.20.00
|Other bars and rods
|25%
|7227.90.00
|Bars and rods, of high speed steel
|25%
|7228.10.00
|Bars and rods, of silico-manganese steel
|25%
|7228.20.00
|Other bars and rods, not further worked than hot-rolled, hot-drawn or extruded
|25%
|7228.30.00
|Other bars and rods, not further worked than forged
|25%
|7228.40.00
|Other bars and rods, not further worked than cold-formed or cold-finished
|25%
|7228.50.00
|Other bars and rods
|25%
|7228.60.00
|Angles, shapes and sections
|25%
|7228.70.00
|Hollow drill bars and rods
|25%
|7228.80.00
|Of silico-manganese steel
|25%
|7229.20.00
|Other wire
|25%
|7229.90.00
|Line pipe of a kind used for oil or gas pipelines: Other
|25%
|7304.19.00
|Casing, tubing and drill pipe, of a kind used in drilling for oil or gas: Other
|25%
|7304.29.00
|Other, of circular cross-section, of iron or non-alloy steel: Cold-drawn or cold-rolled (cold-reduced)
|25%
|7304.31.00
|Other, of circular cross-section, of iron or non-alloy steel: Other
|25%
|7304.39.00
|Other, of circular cross-section, of stainless steel: Other
|25%
|7304.49.00
|Other, of circular cross-section, of other alloy steel: Cold-drawn or cold-rolled (cold-reduced)
|25%
|7304.51.00
|Other, of circular cross-section, of other alloy steel: Other
|25%
|7304.59.00
|Other tubes, pipes and hollow profiles
|25%
|7304.90.00
|Line pipe of a kind used for oil or gas pipelines: Longitudinally submerged arc welded
|25%
|7305.11.00
|Line pipe of a kind used for oil or gas pipelines: Other, longitudinally welded
|25%
|7305.12.00
|Line pipe of a kind used for oil or gas pipelines: Other
|25%
|7305.19.00
|Casing of a kind used in drilling for oil or gas
|25%
|7305.20.00
|Other, welded: Longitudinally welded
|25%
|7305.31.00
|Other, welded: Other
|25%
|7305.39.00
|Other tubes and pipes
|25%
|7305.90.00
|Line pipe of a kind used for oil or gas pipelines: Other
|25%
|7306.19.00
|Casing and tubing of a kind used in drilling for oil or gas: Other
|25%
|7306.29.00
|Other, welded, of circular cross-section, of iron or non-alloy steel
|25%
|7306.30.00
|Other, welded, of circular cross-section, of stainless steel
|25%
|7306.40.00
|Other, welded, of circular cross-section, of other alloy steel
|25%
|7306.50.00
|Other, welded, of non-circular cross-section: Of square or rectangular cross-section
|25%
|7306.61.00
|Other, welded, of non-circular cross-section: Of other non-circular cross-section
|25%
|7306.69.00
|Other tubes and pipes and hollow profiles
|25%
|7306.90.00
Aluminum Products
|Product
|Duty
|HTS Code
|Of aluminum, not alloyed
|10%
|7604.10.00
|Of aluminum alloys: Hollow profiles
|10%
|7604.21.00
|Of aluminum alloys: Other
|10%
|7604.29.00
|Rectangular (including square): Of aluminum alloys
|10%
|7606.12.00
|Doors, windows and their frames and thresholds for doors
|10%
|7610.10.00
|Other: For use in Canadian manufactures
|10%
|7610.90.10
|Other: Other parts
|10%
|7610.90.90
|Aluminum reservoirs, tanks, vats and similar containers, for any material (other than compressed or liquefied gas), of a capacity exceeding 300 litres, whether or not lined or heat-insulated, but not fitted with mechanical or thermal equipment.
|10%
|7611.00.00
|Collapsible tubular containers
|10%
|7612.10.00
|Aerosol containers, excluding three-piece cans without inserts having a base diameter of 50 mm or more but not exceeding 80 mm
|10%
|7612.90.10
|Other: Embossed aluminum cans for use in the packaging of beverages
|10%
|7612.90.91
|Other: Other aluminum casks, drums, cans, boxes and similar containers
|10%
|7612.90.99
|Aluminum containers for compressed or liquefied gas
|10%
|7613.00.00
|Table, kitchen or other household articles and parts thereof; pot scourers and scouring or polishing pads, gloves and the like
|10%
|7615.10.00
|Sanitary ware and parts thereof
|10%
|7615.20.00
|Nails, tacks, staples (other than those of heading 83.05), screws, bolts, nuts, screw hooks, rivets, cotters, cotter-pins, washers and similar articles
|10%
|7616.10.00
|Cloth, grill, netting and fencing, of aluminum wire
|10%
|7616.91.00
|Cups for use in the manufacture of candles;
Ferrules for use in the manufacture of pencils;
Fish egg incubators and parts thereof;
For climbing or mountaineering;
Identification bands for migratory birds;
Pigeon countermark leg bands;
To be employed in the manufacture of sera, antisera, toxoids, viruses, toxins or antitoxins, virus or bacterial vaccines, bacteriophage or bacterial lysates, allergenics, liver extracts, pituitary extracts, epinephrine or its solutions, insulin (with or without zinc, globin or protamine), and blood plasma or serum of human origin, or fractions thereof, or extenders or substitutes therefor
|10%
|7616.99.10
|Other: Other articles of aluminum
|10%
|7616.99.90
Other Products
|Product
|Duty
|HTS Code
|Yogurt: Within access commitment
|10%
|0403.10.10
|Yogurt: Over access commitment
|10%
|0403.10.20
|Coffee, roasted: Not decaffeinated
|10%
|0901.21.00
|Prepared meals: Of spent fowl; Specially defined mixtures
|10%
|1602.32.11
|Other: Specially defined mixtures, other than in cans or glass jars; Spent fowl other than in cans or glass jars
|10%
|1602.32.92
|Of bovine animals: Prepared meals
|10%
|1602.50.10
|Of bovine animals: Other
|10%
|1602.50.99
|Maple sugar and maple syrup
|10%
|1702.20.00
|Liquorice candy; Toffee
|10%
|1704.90.20
|Other sugar confectionary
|10%
|1704.90.90
|Other chocolate, in blocks, slabs or bars: Filled
|10%
|1806.31.00
|Other chocolate, in blocks, slabs or bars: Not filled
|10%
|1806.32.00
|Pizza and quiche
|10%
|1905.90.51
|Cucumbers and gherkins
|10%
|2001.10.00
|Strawberry jam
|10%
|2007.99.10
|Orange juice: Not frozen, of a Brix value not exceeding 20
|10%
|2009.12.00
|Soya sauce
|10%
|2103.10.00
|Tomato ketchup and other tomato sauces: Tomato ketchup
|10%
|2103.20.10
|Tomato ketchup and other tomato sauces: Other
|10%
|2103.20.90
|Mayonnaise and salad dressing
|10%
|2103.90.10
|Mixed condiments and mixed seasonings
|10%
|2103.90.20
|Other sauces
|10%
|2103.90.90
|Soups and broths and preparations therefor
|10%
|2104.10.00
|Waters, including mineral waters and aerated waters, containing added sugar or other sweetening matter or flavoured
|10%
|2202.10.00
|Whiskies
|10%
|2208.30.00
|Manicure or pedicure preparations
|10%
|3304.30.00
|Hair lacquers
|10%
|3305.30.00
|Pre-shave, shaving or after-shave preparations
|10%
|3307.10.00
|Preparations for perfuming or deodorizing rooms, including odoriferous preparations used during religious rites: Other
|10%
|3307.49.00
|Organic surface-active products and preparations for washing the skin, in the form of liquid or cream and put up for retail sale, whether or not containing soap
|10%
|3401.30.00
|Preparations put up for retail sale: Automatic dishwasher detergents
|10%
|3402.20.10
|Candles, tapers and the like: Other
|10%
|3406.00.90
|Products suitable for use as glues or adhesives, put up for retail sale as glues or adhesives, not exceeding a net weight of 1 kg
|10%
|3506.10.00
|Insecticides: In packages of a gross weight not exceeding 1.36 kg each
|10%
|3808.91.10
|Fungicides: In packages of a gross weight not exceeding 1.36 kg each
|10%
|3808.92.10
|Herbicides, anti-sprouting products and plant-growth regulators: In packages of a gross weight not exceeding 1.36 kg each
|10%
|3808.93.10
|Sacks and bags (including cones), of polymers of ethylene: Other
|10%
|3923.21.90
|Sacks and bags (including cones), of other plastics: Other
|10%
|3923.29.90
|Tableware and kitchenware
|10%
|3924.10.00
|Other household articles and hygienic or toilet articles, of plastics
|10%
|3924.90.00
|Other plywood, consisting solely of sheets of wood (other than bamboo), each ply not exceeding 6 mm thickness: Other, with both outer plies of coniferous wood
|10%
|4412.39.00
|Other: Other plywood, veneered panels and similar laminated wood
|10%
|4412.99.90
|Other paper and paperboard, not containing fibres obtained by a mechanical or chemi-mechanical process or of which not more than 10% by weight of the total fibre content consists of such fibres: Weighing 40 g/m² or more but not more than 150 g/m², in sheets with one side not exceeding 435 mm and the other side not exceeding 297 mm in the unfolded state
|10%
|4802.56.00
|Paper and paperboard coated, impregnated or covered with plastics (excluding adhesives): Other
|10%
|4811.59.00
|Toilet paper
|10%
|4818.10.00
|Handkerchiefs, cleansing or facial tissues and towels
|10%
|4818.20.00
|Tablecloths and serviettes
|10%
|4818.30.00
|Of a kind used for winding textile yarn
|10%
|4822.10.00
|Other bobbins, spools, caps and similar supports
|10%
|4822.90.00
|Printed or illustrated postcards; printed cards bearing personal greetings, messages or announcements, whether or not illustrated, with or without envelopes or trimmings.
|10%
|4909.00.00
|Cast iron grilles, of a weight not exceeding 3 kg, not further worked than as cast, cut and ground, for use in the manufacture of finished grilles for non-industrial non-portable stoves or ranges, for gas fuel or for both gas or other fuels; For appliances, excluding cooking appliances and plate warmers; For cooking appliances and plate warmers for gas fuel or for both gas and other fuels, excluding non-portable stoves or ranges (including those specially designed for use on boats)
|10%
|7321.90.10
|For non-portable stoves or ranges (including those specially designed for use on boats), for gas fuel or for both gas or other fuels: Cooking chambers
|10%
|7321.90.21
|For non-portable stoves or ranges (including those specially designed for use on boats), for gas fuel or for both gas or other fuels: Top surface panels
|10%
|7321.90.22
|Or non-portable stoves or ranges (including those specially designed for use on boats), for gas fuel or for both gas or other fuels: Door assemblies, incorporating at least two of the following: inner panel, outer panel, window, insulation
|10%
|7321.90.23
|For non-portable stoves or ranges (including those specially designed for use on boats), for gas fuel or both gas or other fuels: Oven pilot burners, top burners of other than cast iron, oven burners and lighter cones, for use in the manufacture of ranges
|10%
|7321.90.24
|For non-portable stoves or ranges (including those specially designed for use on boats), for gas fuel or both gas or other fuels: Other
|10%
|7321.90.29
|Other parts
|10%
|7321.90.90
|Combined refrigerator-freezers, fitted with separate external doors: Absorption-type, combination gas and electric powered, designed for permanent installation in recreational vehicles and for use in the manufacture of such vehicles
|10%
|8418.10.10
|Combined refrigerator-freezers, fitted with separate external doors: Other
|10%
|8418.10.90
|Instantaneous or storage water heaters, non-electric: Other
|10%
|8419.19.00
|Dish washing machines, of the household type: Other
|10%
|8422.11.90
|Mowers for lawns, parks or sports-grounds: Powered, with the cutting device rotating in a horizontal plane
|10%
|8433.11.00
|Machines, each of a dry linen capacity not exceeding 10 kg, fully-automatic machines: Household type, not including machines which both wash and dry
|10%
|8450.11.10
|Machines, each of a dry linen capacity not exceeding 10 kg, fully-automatic machines: Other
|10%
|8450.11.90
|Machines, each of a dry linen capacity exceeding 10 kg
|10%
|8450.20.00
|Inflatable boats
|10%
|8903.10.00
|Other: Sailboats, with or without auxiliary motor
|10%
|8903.91.00
|Other: Motorboats, other than outboard motorboats
|10%
|8903.92.00
|Other: Other vessels for pleasure, outboard motorboats
|10%
|8903.99.90
|Other seats, with wooden frames, upholstered: For domestic purposes
|10%
|9401.61.10
|Other seats, with wooden frames, upholstered: Other
|10%
|9401.61.90
|Mattresses: Of cellular rubber or plastics, whether or not covered
|10%
|9404.21.00
|Mattresses: Of other materials
|10%
|9404.29.00
|Sleeping bags
|10%
|9404.30.00
|Pillows, cushions and similar furnishings, of cotton; Quilts, eiderdowns, comforters and similar articles of textile material containing less than 85% by weight of silk or silk waste
|10%
|9404.90.10
|Other bedding and similar articles
|10%
|9404.90.90
|Playing cards
|10%
|9504.40.00
|Ball point pens
|10%
|9608.10.00
|Felt tipped and other porous-tipped pens and markers
|10%
|9608.20.00