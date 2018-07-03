The father of Nigeria’s soccer captain was kidnapped hours before their final World Cup game

On June 26, as Nigeria took on Argentina in a crucial World Cup game, captain John Obi Mikel was in a dilemma: only four hours before the game, he learned his father had been kidnapped for ransom.

Mikel did not tell teammates or the manager as the kidnappers had threatened to kill his father if the news was disclosed. To secure his release, the China-based soccer star was asked to pay a 10 million naira ($28,000) ransom.

“I had to shut it out of my head and go and represent my country first,” Mikel told Kwese ESPN. Nigeria lost the game and were knocked out of the World Cup. Mikel can only speak up now as his father has been rescued by police officers, nearly a week after the kidnapping.

Our men have rescued Pa Michael Obi, the father of the Super Eagles captain Mikel Obi.

He was kidnapped along Markurdi – Enugu expressway but we rescued him today 2nd July, 2018 around 14:00hrs at Egede in Udi LGA of Enugu State. He is hale and hearty. — EnuguStatePolice (@PoliceNG_Enugu) July 2, 2018

Amid increasing insecurity in Nigeria, kidnappings have become rampant with high net-worth individuals and their relatives often targeted. In a high profile case in Lagos last year, parents of six pupils abducted from a government-owned school paid 31 million naira ($86,000) for their release. Ransoms are likely quietly paid without media coverage in some cases.

Soccer stars like Mikel, who spent a decade playing in the lucrative English Premier League can easily be targeted. Indeed, it’s not the first kidnapping ordeal for the Obi family. In 2011, Pa Obi was kidnapped but released after 10 days.

It’s not the first time a family has been thrown in disarray during a World Cup. Twenty years ago this week, Andrés Escobar, Colombia’s former captain, was murdered after he scored a decisive own goal against the United States to knock his country out of the 1994 World Cup. Escobar was not the only casualty of that World Cup though: after Colombia’s first game, a loss against Romania, brother of defender Chonta Herrera was killed “in a suspicious car accident.“

