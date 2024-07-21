How Nike’s new CEO plans to revive the struggling sportswear giant

Money & Markets

15 cities that make more money from parking tickets than anywhere in America

Cities from coast to coast use the millions of dollars from tickets to close gaps in municipal budgets

Erik King /Jalopnik
Image for article titled 15 cities that make more money from parking tickets than anywhere in America
Photo: Mike Bitzenhofer (Getty Images)

It’s no secret that most cities rely on traffic tickets to generate revenue and cover gaps in the municipal budget. Fines account for 10 percent of the budget in 730 municipalities, according to the New York Times. However, some cities are worse than other.

To assess which cities made the most money from parking ticket revenue, TopView reviewed data from agencies across the country back in 2019. Yes, a lot has happened over the last five years but that will likely be the most recent representative year to compare cities. Many places waived parking infractions and offered ticket amnesties in 2020 due to pandemic shelter-in-place orders. Afterwards when cities realized that they need to close budget shortfalls, they rampantly increase traffic enforcement.

The following cities are ranked on a per-capita basis to judge each one fairly, but the gross totals are also included to put in perspective how much these governments are raking in:

15. San Jose, CA - $11.01 Per Capita

San Jose City Hall
Photo: HarshLight / Wikimedia Commons

Our list opens in the San Francisco Bay area. San Jose made $11.4 million through parking tickets in 2019, an amount that doesn’t include the fees that weren’t collected. In 2020, the city waived late free in the hopes of collected up to $25 million in unpaid parking tickets, according to San Jose Spotlight.

14. Detroit, MI - $19.02 Per Capita

This view is across the marina at Milliken State Park, located along the Detroit River. The Detroit skyline looms majestically in the background.
Photo: Mike Kline (Getty Images)

The Motor City is next on the list, generating $12.8 million in parking ticket revenue in 2019. ParkDetroit, the city’s parking vendor, offered residents a half-off discount on a single parking ticket in December last year, according to the Detroit Free Press.

13. Madison, WI - $20.38 Per Capita

The Wisconsin State Capitol
Photo: Dori / Wikimedia Commons

Wisconsin’s state capital sits in the unlucky number 13 spot, generating $5.2 million in ticket revenue in 2019. A state audit discovered that Madison is owed $11.75 million through unpaid violations of all kinds from 2019 until mid-2013, according to the Wisconsin State Journal.

12. San Diego, CA - $22.61 Per Capita

The Cross Border Xpress linking San Diego and Tijuana International Airport
Photo: Keizers / Wikimedia Commons

The southernmost city in California brought in $32.1 million through parking tickets. However, there are certain spot of San Diego that have become infamous for being unmarked ticket traps, like Siempre Viva Drive near the border with Mexico and Tijuana International Airport.

11. Milwaukee, WI - $25.10 Per Capita

The Tower of Milwaukee City Hall
Photo: James Steakley / Wikimedia Commons

Wisconsin’s largest city made $14.9 million through parking tickets. Parking violations seem like a minor issue compared to what else is happening in Milwaukee. The city’s Department of Public Works wrote 56,352 tickets last year for drivers operating a vehicle with no license plate or an improperly displayed plate, according to WISN.

10. Seattle, WA - $28.66 Per Capita

Seattle’s iconic Space Needle
Photo: Dietmar Rabich / Wikimedia Commons

Seattle opens the top ten after generating $20.7 million in parking ticket revenue in 2019. When it comes to other traffic violations, the city has done it’s best to let ticket go unpaid. In 2023, nearly 100,000 automatic traffic tickets expired after the violations weren’t reviewed by the Seattle Police Department due to staffing shortages, according to KIRO.

9. Los Angeles, CA - $37.00 Per Capita

An LA Metro bus, a future parking officer
Photo: The Transit Vlog / Wikimedia Commons

Los Angeles raked in $148,000,000 through parking tickets in 2019, putting the nation’s second-most populous city ninth on this list. The city announced earlier this year that Metro buses will be equipped with AI-powered cameras to issue ticket to vehicles illegally parked in bus lanes.

8. Denver, CO - $38.98 Per Capita

The Colorado State Capitol in Denver
Photo: Sarbjit Bahga / Wikimedia Commons

The Mile High City collected $27.4 million in parking ticket revenue in 2019. However, paid parking collection practices in the Denver’s lots have been called deceitful by some. The Colorado Attorney General’s Office received complaints that Parking Revenue Recovery Services was billed drivers who already paid or didn’t even park, according to KCNC.

7. Philadelphia, PA - $45.70 Per Capita

Philadelphia City Hall
Photo: Antoine Taveneaux / Wikimedia Commons

Philadelphia took in $72.2 million from parking tickets in 2019. However, the City of Brotherly Love is now warning residents about a parking ticket scam. The Philadelphia Parking Authority says that customers are receiving text messages about unpaid parking tickets as part of a phishing scam, according to KYW-TV

6. New York, NY - $63.20 Per Capita

A NYPD Ford Explorer Interceptor Utility parked in the bus lane.
Photo: Tdorante10 / Wikimedia Commons

The Big Apple amassed a staggering $545 million through parking tickets in 2019. In an effort to discourage illegal parking, the NYPD began deploying “barnacles” earlier this year to fix to the windshields of the worst repeat offenders. The devices have two industrial suction cups that apply 1,000 pounds of suction, according to WNYW.

5. Boston, MA - $83.37 Per Capita

Boston City Hall
Photo: Daderot / Wikimedia Commons

Boston opens the list’s top five after generating $57.8 million from parking tickets in 2019. In a change of pace from usual ticket frustrations, Tufts University art students decided to hand out fake parking tickets with message of positive affirmation printed on them last November, according to boston.com

4. Chicago, IL - $97.20 Per Capita

President Joe Biden’s motorcade traveling from Chicago Midway International Airport
Photo: The White House

The Windy City swept up $264 million from parking tickets in 2019. A 2022 ProPublica investigation found that Chicago households in majority Black and Hispanic ZIP codes are ticketed at twice the rate of the city’s white area. Automated traffic cameras are evenly spread out across the city.

3. Washington, DC - $98.27 Per Capita

United States Capitol is seen in Washington D.C., United States of America on July 12th, 2024.
Photo: Beata Zawrzel/NurPhoto (Getty Images)

The nation’s capital generated $68 million in parking ticket revenue in 2019. A program launched earlier this year in Washington, DC saw vehicles with the most unpaid tickets towed. According to WUSA, 69 vehicles were towed over two months. Those cars owed a combined $604,404 in unpaid fine.

2. San Francisco, CA - $98.80 Per Capita

A sweeping view of the Golden Gate Bridge, Marin Headlands, San Francisco Bay, and the city skyline.
Photo: Dan Kurtzman (Getty Images)

San Francisco made $68.2 million in parking ticket revenue in 2019. In 2024, San Francisco’s government announced a push to issue more citations to return to pre-pandemic levels. However, the transit authorities parking officers spoke out against the move to prevent violent confrontations with drivers, according to SFGate.

1. Baltimore, MD - $100.87 Per Capita

The Baltimore skyline from the Inner Harbor.
Photo: Oldlinestate / Wikimedia Commons

Baltimore takes the top spot by generating $61.5 million from parking tickets in 2019 with a population of 611,648. Earlier this year, the city pushed to increase ticket revenue to balance the municipal budget. According to WYPR, a new residential parking permit enforcement program is expected make $2.6 million.

A version of this article originally appeared on Jalopnik.

