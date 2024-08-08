These are the 15 worst cars Jalopnik readers have ever driven

I was just writing about this in another post, so I’ll just keep it going here.

The 2024 Chevy Malibu I just rented from Hertz. We all mock Toyotas as the appliance vehicle, but they don’t even come close to the Malibu. It is the official car of the anti-enthusiast. I have never driven a vehicle that was just so bland that did such a good job of removing the driver from having any idea of what the car was doing. The steering was the most vague and imprecise I have ever experienced. Zero communication to the driver. The CVT never knew what I wanted it to do. It was brand new with under 5,000 miles but it already had squeaks and rattles. The suspension was simultaneously too stiff but not communicative or overly stable. Just mashed potatoes. But certain bumps would just shake the car in a totally violent way.

But, it had a lot of space. And on a decently paved highway, it was quiet and comfortable. I was also shocked at how that tiny 1.5t managed to give it enough power to feel decently quick. And I did average 31mpg, which is impressive. It is, as Clarkson would say, “an car.” And that’s it. But that

Oh, but it did have cooled/vented seats. A feature I never used before and one that I apparently will not be able to live without in the future. My next car must have that.