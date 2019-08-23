In case you missed it: our conference call on autonomous vehicles

Despite decades of interest in self-driving cars, the first large-scale attempt at producing them yielded little more than a series of broken promises. Now, autonomous-vehicle companies are giving the concept a reboot, learning from past mistakes and charting a new and, they hope, more successful road ahead.

Quartz technology reporter Michael Coren, with help from Hong Kong reporter Echo Huang, explored the past and future of AVs in a field guide published this week. On Aug. 22, Coren joined tech editor Mike Murphy—Mike and Michael take the mic, we planned it that way—for a members-only conference call to discuss the state of the industry. You can watch the full video above or, for the major takeaways, keep reading.

So… what’s the issue?