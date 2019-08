The initial public offering filing of WeWork is the most audacious prospectus that we’ve ever seen. Yes, the company, which this year changed its official name to the We Company, is disrupting a big industry and revenue is doubling each year. But the exposure to economic risk, out-of-whack valuation, and absolute founder control are simply extraordinary.

Here are our five big questions about the WeWork IPO:

What if there’s a recession?