This story is part of an ongoing series on Exceptional Humans and the scientists studying them to help us all benefit from their superhuman abilities.

Jane Evans, a retired chemistry teacher who lives a few miles from Scranton, Pennsylvania, is from a family of short sleepers. She typically sleeps about five hours a night, after which she feels well-rested and ready to start her day.

Evans has always been a short-sleeper, just like her father, her siblings, and some of her extended family.