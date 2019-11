This story is part of an ongoing series on Exceptional Humans and the scientists studying them to help us all benefit from their superhuman abilities.

Susan Morgan and her husband Bill spent four years of their lives in silence, living at the Forest Refuge Center for experienced meditators in Barre, Massachusetts.

People have been meditating for millennia, but in the past few decades, mindfulness has exploded in popularity among westerners who practice it non-religiously, for wellness.