Exceptional Humans // episode 5: multitasking

Are you an exceptional multitasker—or are you just lying to yourself?

Member exclusive by Michael Tabb

This story is part of an ongoing series on Exceptional Humans and the scientists studying them to help us all benefit from their superhuman abilities.

Dr. David Strayer has spent decades demonstrating how much people overestimate their ability to multitask. As a cognitive neuroscientist at the University of Utah, much of his research has focused on distracted driving, and how tasks as simple as talking on the phone can impair you as much as alcohol.

But about a decade ago, Strayer discovered some people aren’t so easily distracted: about 2-3% of the population has a startling ability to do multiple things at once, without their performance suffering at either task. Strayer calls them “supertaskers.” He created an online quiz where you can discover if you’re a supertasker, too.

