AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File
Learning how to code is as hard, and as useful, as you’d imagine.
CHARTBOOK

How tomorrow’s workplace is changing education now

Michael J. Coren
Member exclusive by Michael J. Coren for Beyond student debt

The working world is undergoing its biggest change in generations. Only around 60% of the core skills required to perform jobs today will be crucial by 2022, according to the World Economic Forum. But education is only just starting to catch up.

The great challenge of the coming decades will be how to train hundreds of millions of new workers efficiently and affordably. The answer will not look like a conventional college.

Instead, hundreds of alternatives are popping up, from coding bootcamps in San Francisco, to classrooms in Amazon warehouses. The promise and peril for students are great. Here’s what lies ahead for the future of education in the digital economy.

