A teen chef’s recipe for TikTok success

The key to being successful on TikTok is to grab your audience’s attention—fast. For teenage chef and social media star Eitan Bernath, that means chucking various items over his shoulder. A coffee mug, say, or a package of Oreo cookies. An iPhone, once, when he was presumably feeling confident in his case of choice.

“Are you still out here buying bread?” he asks the camera as a loaf sails through the air behind him in one video, knocking over several kitchen items. “Nah, we’re not about that life. We make homemade bread.”