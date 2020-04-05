Skip to navigationSkip to content
Photo of Eitan Bernath in a Champion sweatsuit
Eitan Bernath
“I try to do something in the first five seconds that grabs the audience’s attention,” says Eitan Bernath.
THAT TIKTOK LIFE

A teen chef’s recipe for TikTok success

Sarah Todd
Member exclusive by Sarah Todd for What Gen Z wants

The key to being successful on TikTok is to grab your audience’s attention—fast. For teenage chef and social media star Eitan Bernath, that means chucking various items over his shoulder. A coffee mug, say, or a package of Oreo cookies. An iPhone, once, when he was presumably feeling confident in his case of choice.

“Are you still out here buying bread?” he asks the camera as a loaf sails through the air behind him in one video, knocking over several kitchen items. “Nah, we’re not about that life. We make homemade bread.”

You are reading a Quartz member exclusive.

Become a member to keep reading this story and unlock unlimited access to all of Quartz.

Start free trial
Log in

Membership will also get you:

The rest of our guide to What Gen Z wants

Unlimited access to Quartz’s journalism—no paywalls, ever

Exclusive guides to the forces shaping the new global economy

Connections with our journalists and community of members

Start free trial
Log in