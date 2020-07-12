Skip to navigationSkip to content
Simone Martin-Newberry for Quartz
STATE OF PLAY

What an anti-racist workplace looks like

Sarah Todd
Sarah Todd

There is no such thing as an anti-racist company.

That’s one of the first things I learned when I asked Evelyn Carter whether she knew of any companies that could be held up as ideal models of equity for others to emulate. “For me, there’s no organization that is an anti-racist organization,” said Carter, a social psychologist and a director at Paradigm, a diversity and inclusion consultancy. The label is more of an aspiration. “Any that say that they are, they probably aren’t doing it right.”

Recent headlines from the business world in the wake of a surge in Black Lives Matter protests are a reminder that no industry is untouched by prejudice and inequality. Pinterest hired an outside law firm to investigate its culture after multiple Black women went public with allegations of racial bias on the job. Facebook faces a new federal lawsuit over alleged discrimination against Black employees, who make up just 4% of the company’s workforce. The media and publishing industries are reckoning with their failure to hire or promote Black employees and sufficiently represent Black voices in their content. In the banking sector, Morgan Stanley is being sued for bias by its former chief diversity officer; and organizations ranging from the US Navy to Adidas are also confronting racism within their ranks.

