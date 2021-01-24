The science-backed ways to make your home a happier place to be

In September, after months of barely leaving our close-quartered Harlem apartment, my boyfriend and I moved into a new place in Brooklyn. We signed the lease having seen photos online, but without ever visiting ourselves, and were pleased with the high ceilings and the new appliances. But the apartment had some quirks we hadn’t anticipated. There were bright blue cabinets and mismatched geometric light fixtures. We were surprised that some of the apartment’s weirder elements in the photos—a massive chalkboard and one very long, very salmon pink wall—hadn’t been removed or painted over before we moved in.

But once we got settled, I noticed something strange: I’m happier here, noticeably so.